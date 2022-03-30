National Convention and Truck Show are Finally Coming to Springfield, Illinois
Early Bird Deadline is March 31
We invite all members and the public to come out and see for themselves the dynamic history of the trucking industry on display.”KANSAS CITY, MO, USA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Truck Historical Society is hosting its annual National Convention and Truck Show at the Illinois State Fairgrounds located at 801 E. Sangamon Ave, Springfield, Illinois, from June 9 – 11, 2022. The Convention & Truck Show averages over 1,000 trucks of all shapes and sizes on display with around 10,000 spectators.
— Executive Director Laurence Gration
“The National Convention & Truck Show was scheduled initially in 2020, but due to COVID-19, went virtual. We are pleased to be in Springfield for 2022 with all of its rich, vibrant history. In fact, we have three Springfield tours for our guests to choose from if they wish to partake,” said Laurence Gration, ATHS Executive Director. “We invite all members and the public to come out and see for themselves the dynamic history of the trucking industry on display.”
Convention and truck registrations are available online (ATHS.org/Convention) or by phone (816-891-9900) until June 11. Early bird registration is a $10 savings and closes on March 31, 2022, at midnight.
The live truck show and vendor expo are open to the public during the following times:
• Thursday, June 9: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Friday, June 10: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Saturday, June 11: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Gate admittance is $15/adult and 12 under are free.
Special presentations from experts on Fuller Roadranger Transmissions, The Early History of the Four Wheel Drive Auto Company, Livestock Trailers, and Early History of the Oshkosh Truck, are some of the scheduled learning sessions included with admission. For more information visit ATHS.org/Convention.
For truck enthusiasts unable to attend the live event, there is a virtual option. Guests can enjoy all on-site activities from the comfort of their homes by attending the 2022 National Virtual Truck Show, June 17-18. Virtual registration opens April 1 at ATHS.org/convention/virtual-national-convention-truck-show.
Learn more and get involved at ATHS.org/Convention.
About ATHS:
The American Truck Historical Society (ATHS) was formed in 1971 to preserve the history of trucks, the trucking industry, and its pioneers. ATHS is international in scope, with around 17,000 members and 100 chapters spanning 23 countries and all 50 United States. The Zoe James Memorial Library hosts a collection of over 100,000 digitized and original photographs; 35,000 pieces of sales literature, and more than 45,000 books and periodicals, along with an extensive collection of scale model trucks. The American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame, ATHS Visitor Center, and Library are housed within the home office, located in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S.A. More information about ATHS, including hours of operation, can be found at ATHS.org.
Marina Spexarth
American Truck Historical Society
+1 816-891-9900
marina@ATHS.org
