Partnership Financial Credit Union Collects $9,750 and Supplies for Ukraine

We are grateful for the heartfelt contributions and for our considerate members and staff. This was a great community effort.”
— Mary Ann Pusateri, CEO of PFCU
MORTON GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Partnership Financial Credit Union (PFCU) members and staff raised $9,750 and collected carloads of supplies for the Ukrainian effort. All seven PFCU offices contributed to the collection that ran from March 7 – 18, 2022.

“Thank you to all of our generous members and employees who donated to the Ukrainian collection,” said Mary Ann Pusateri, CEO of PFCU. “We'd like to give special recognition to the staff and students at Fairview School Dist. 72 and Park View School from Dist. 70 for their substantial donations. We are grateful for the heartfelt contributions and for our considerate members. This was a great community effort.”

The operation was a success due to the partnerships with Meest-Karpaty Shipping and Supply Company and The Selfreliance Foundation Fund created by Selfreliance Federal Credit Union. The foundation did not take any fees in channeling donations. All monetary donations are tax-exempt under IRS 501(c)3.

PFCU is a member-owned financial institution that is open to the community with offices in Barrington, Des Plaines, Evanston, Franklin Park, Glenview, Morton Grove, and River Grove at Triton College. PFCU was formed in 2014 when four Chicago-area credit unions merged. With origins dating back to 1941, PFCU remains dedicated to maintaining close, personal relationships with members while delivering the best possible financial products and services. Along with CEO Mary Ann Pusateri’s long tenure of over 33 years, PFCU has many team members with 20-plus years of service. Learn more about PFCU at www.mypfcu.org.

