Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė to meet with Denmark’s counterpart Mette Frederiksen

LITHUANIA, March 30 - On Thursday, 31 March, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė will meet with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen to discuss assistance to Ukraine and its people fleeing the war, also the need for consistent efforts in tightening sanctions against Russia and Belarus.

The Prime Ministers will talk over NATO’s response to the changing security situation in Europe and the strengthening of the Eastern Alliance flank. 

