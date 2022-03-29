Senate Bill 1154 Printer's Number 1520
PENNSYLVANIA, March 29 - (ii) The reason for the name change.
(iii) The current residence of petitioner.
(iv) Any residence of the petitioner for the five
years prior to the date of the petition.
(v) If the petitioner requests the court proceed
under paragraph (3)(iii) or (iv).
(3) Upon filing of the petition, the court shall do all
of the following:
(i) Set a date for a hearing on the petition. The
hearing shall be held not less than one month nor more
than three months after the petition is filed.
(ii) Except as provided in subparagraph (iii) or
(iv), by order, direct that notice be given of the filing
of the petition and of the date set for the hearing on
the petition and that the notice be treated as follows:
(A) Published in two newspapers of general
circulation in the county where the petitioner
resides or a county contiguous to that county. One of
the publications may be in the official paper for the
publication of legal notices in the county.
(B) Given to any nonpetitioning parent of a
child whose name may be affected by the proceedings.
(iii) If the court finds that the notice required in
subparagraph (ii) would jeopardize the safety of the
[person] individual seeking the name change or [his or
her] the individual's child or ward, the notice required
shall be waived by order of the court. Upon granting the
request to waive any notice requirement, the court shall
seal the file. In all cases filed under this [paragraph]
subparagraph, whether or not the name change petition is
20220SB1154PN1520 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30