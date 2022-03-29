Submit Release
News Search

There were 990 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,683 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1154 Printer's Number 1520

PENNSYLVANIA, March 29 - (ii) The reason for the name change.

(iii) The current residence of petitioner.

(iv) Any residence of the petitioner for the five

years prior to the date of the petition.

(v) If the petitioner requests the court proceed

under paragraph (3)(iii) or (iv).

(3) Upon filing of the petition, the court shall do all

of the following:

(i) Set a date for a hearing on the petition. The

hearing shall be held not less than one month nor more

than three months after the petition is filed.

(ii) Except as provided in subparagraph (iii) or

(iv), by order, direct that notice be given of the filing

of the petition and of the date set for the hearing on

the petition and that the notice be treated as follows:

(A) Published in two newspapers of general

circulation in the county where the petitioner

resides or a county contiguous to that county. One of

the publications may be in the official paper for the

publication of legal notices in the county.

(B) Given to any nonpetitioning parent of a

child whose name may be affected by the proceedings.

(iii) If the court finds that the notice required in

subparagraph (ii) would jeopardize the safety of the

[person] individual seeking the name change or [his or

her] the individual's child or ward, the notice required

shall be waived by order of the court. Upon granting the

request to waive any notice requirement, the court shall

seal the file. In all cases filed under this [paragraph]

subparagraph, whether or not the name change petition is

20220SB1154PN1520 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 1154 Printer's Number 1520

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.