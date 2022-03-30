Northwest Design Awards Return to Seattle Design Center

New categories honoring excellence in Interior Design, winners announced in June

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Seattle Design Center (SDC) is pleased to announce the return of the NW Design Awards, featuring three new categories. The awards seek to celebrate outstanding interior design in the Pacific Northwest by identifying and recognizing projects that exemplify design across a range of styles and spaces. This year's winners will be recognized at a Designer Gala Luncheon, Friday, June 9, 2022 at the Seattle Design Center.

“After the past two years, we’re thrilled to bring these awards back to celebrate PNW designers and their work. We invite residential, commercial, hospitality, private jet & yacht designers alike to submit a project they’d like to showcase/feature.” says Gina Colucci, Marketing Director at the Seattle Design Center.

The Design Awards will be selected for their winning designs in three categories:

1) Influential Space Award - One room to rule them all. A minimum of 50% of interior furnishings budget must be sourced from SDC showrooms.

2) Rising Star Award - This can be a single room remodel or a complete rebuild by a designer who’s just stepped out on their own or is new to the industry (5 years or less). A minimum of 20% of interior furnishings budget must have been sourced from SDC showrooms.

3) Influential Project Award - An entire new build or remodel completed in the past 5 years that has made an impression on the PNW and stands out as a guiding force. A minimum of 40% of interior furnishings budget must have been sourced from SDC showrooms.

The submission process for design entries is currently open and will close on May 6, 2022. In addition, they have extended the time frame for completed projects that they’ll accept to be sure completed projects from previous years have an opportunity to be recognized.

For more information, please visit: https://SeattleDesignCenter.com/Northwest-design-awards

Judging panel includes:

● Rick Campos - Interior Designer & Business Coach

● Max Humphrey - Portland-based Interior Designer and Author

● Stephanie Plymale - CEO and Interior Designer of Heritage School of Interior Design



About Seattle Design Center:

Since 1973, the Seattle Design Center has been the nucleus of the Pacific Northwest design community, the place for inspiration and thought leadership for Pacific Northwest designers and the clients they serve. The Seattle Design Center is nationally recognized as the premier marketplace for fine home furnishings and design services. It is open to the public, encompasses over 156,000 square feet and boasts 20+ luxury showrooms that feature more than 2,000 vendors from around the world. Seattle Design Center is open Monday through Friday from 9am - 5pm. For more information, please visit:https://seattledesigncenter.com.

