ESOMAR Appoints Ambassadors for New Regional "Hubs"
New appointees, and regional "Hubs", will provide additional support for ESOMAR members and Representatives
Fundamental to ESOMAR’s position as a truly global association is our ability to serve our members in each region of the world.”AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESOMAR, the global voice of the data, research and insights community, today announced that long-time ESOMAR representatives Jean-Marc Leger and Urpi Torrado have stepped into the role of Ambassadors in North America and Latin America, respectively. The appointments are part of the organization’s new regionally focused "Hub" program, in which ESOMAR Ambassadors more closely connect with national associations, in-country ESOMAR Representatives, and advise the ESOMAR team on regionally relevant programming and strategies.
— Kristin Luck, ESOMAR President
Kristin Luck, President of ESOMAR, said, "Fundamental to ESOMAR’s position as a truly global association is our ability to serve our members in each region of the world. Many thanks to Jean-Marc Leger and Urpi Torrado for stepping into expanded leadership roles within their respective regions, and to John Smurthwaite who has been and continues to be a testament to the positive impact of the Ambassador role on ESOMAR’s relevance within key markets and regions."
John Smurthwaite pioneered ESOMAR’s regional Ambassador program, providing the foundation for this newest iteration. Jean-Marc Leger, who is based in Montreal, Canada and will be serving North America, is an economist and president of Leger, the largest Canadian-owned polling, market research and analytics firm in Canada. Urpi Torrado, who is based in Lima, Peru and will be serving Latin America, is the CEO of Datum International, a market research company specializing in agile, innovative methodologies for connecting with consumers.
The new regional Ambassadors will be providing widespread support for ESOMAR Representatives and members in their respective regions. They will work to ensure that ESOMAR programming is regionally relevant and that all members can take full advantage of ESOMAR support and services.
ESOMAR will be expanding the program to other regions in the coming months.
About ESOMAR
ESOMAR is a not-for-profit membership organization. Members form a community convinced of the potential of data analytics, research and insights to help improve societies, organizations and everyone's life. They’ve been helping individuals and organizations that are part of the analytics and insights ecosystem since 1948. 2022 marks their 75th year as an association. ESOMAR is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and is present in over 130 countries through its members.
###
Iliya Hull
ESOMAR
email us here