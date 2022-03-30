SCHROTH Safety Products and Wizz Air announce collaboration on aircraft seatbelts
The program represents more than 100,000 passenger seatbelts, the largest order in SCHROTH history
Safety through technology is the core value of our business. We are very excited to be given the opportunity to work with Wizz Air and the Indigo Partner airlines”FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCHROTH Safety Products and Wizz Air announce
— Martin Nadol, CEO, SCHROTH Safety Products
collaboration on aircraft seatbelts
The program represents more than 100,000 passenger seatbelts,
]the largest order in SCHROTH history
SCHROTH Safety Products announced that it has signed an agreement with Wizz Air and its partner airlines within the Indigo Partners group to become the selected passenger seatbelt supplier for their new fleet of Airbus A320NEO and A321NEO aircraft. In total, this program represents more than 100,000 SCHROTH AirLite® passenger seatbelts, making it the largest order in history for SCHROTH.
With this deal, SCHROTH is adding five new aircraft operators to its airline customer base, including Wizz Air, Frontier, Volaris, JetSMART, and Enerjet.
Following the announcement of this major milestone, SCHROTH CEO Martin Nadol commented: “Safety through technology is the core value of our business. We are very excited to be given the opportunity to work with Wizz Air and the Indigo Partner airlines for this very important and large project. I am extremely proud of the great work our team did to prove to all the airlines in the group why SCHROTH is the right partner for them.”
Paulina Gosk, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air, said: “The safety of passengers is our number one priority. We provide service which allows them to travel safely and comfortably. We are always interested in further development of our service, so we decided to join forces with SCHROTH Safety Products. We look forward to cooperating on the development of comfortable travelling.”
Since 2015, SCHROTH has been able to grow its commercial passenger seatbelt business significantly, making SCHROTH a global leader in the market for aircraft seatbelts and restraint systems. Airlines and passengers alike appreciate the SCHROTH product’s ultra-low weight as well as its high-quality touch and feel. In addition, aircraft operators benefit from the low cost of ownership that the SCHROTH AirLite® passenger seatbelt offers.
###
About SCHROTH Safety Products
For more than 75 years, SCHROTH Safety Products has been a leading manufacturer of innovative occupant protection and restraint systems for customized applications in aerospace, defense, and motorsport. The company develops advanced technical solutions for leading aircraft manufacturers and operators in the field of seatbelts and restraint systems, airbag technology, and crash safety. SCHROTH Safety Products operates manufacturing and engineering facilities in Arnsberg / Germany and in Fort Lauderdale / Florida. Please visit www.schroth.com to learn more about SCHROTH Safety Products.
About Wizz Air
Wizz Air, the fastest growing European low-cost airline, operates a fleet of 149 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 40 million passengers in the financial year F20 ending 31 March 2020. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was recently named one of the world’s top ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world’s only safety and product rating agency, and 2020 Airline of the Year by ATW, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognizing individuals and organizations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service.
###
For more information please contact:
Ms. Katharina Reinck
Phone: +49 (0) 29 32 / 97 42 - 100
E-Mail: katharina.reinck@eu.schroth.com
Elizabeth Grace
Aerospace Marketing Group
+1 561-702-7471
ElizabethGrace@aerospacemarketing.com