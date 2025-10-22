NBT Clothing Taps Harley-Davidson and Aether Apparel Executives To Fuel Its Next Chapter

Ryan Dennis, Chief Marketing Officer, NBT Clothing Lisa Turner, Vice President of Product Design, NBT Clothing

Rider-built motorcycle gear brand announced two strategic leadership hires to support its rapid growth

We’ve built this brand by listening to riders and never compromising on quality. Now, we’re moving fast, and Ryan and Lisa bring the horsepower to keep us ahead.” — Nick Urso, Co-founder, NBT Clothing

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NBT Clothing , the rider-built motorcycle gear brand on a mission to redefine protection and performance, today announced two strategic leadership hires to support its rapid growth: Ryan Dennis as Chief Marketing Officer and Lisa Turner as Vice President of Product Design.“These hires mark a major step forward in NBT Clothing’s growth journey,” said Jeff Inglis, CEO and Co-Founder of NBT Clothing. “Since launch, we’ve seen a new generation of riders demanding innovative style paired with CE-level protection. Ryan and Lisa bring the vision and expertise to fuel our next phase of expansion.”As CMO, Dennis will lead brand development, digital strategy, and customer experience. A former executive at Harley-Davidson, Dennis spent more than a decade building the brand’s global e-commerce platform for apparel and parts. At NBT, he’ll focus on amplifying brand storytelling, expanding reach, and building a connected rider community through every digital and brand touchpoint.Turner joins as VP of Product Design, bringing over 20 years of apparel and innovation experience. At Nike, she led design for the billion-dollar Running category and played a key role in revitalizing Golf. She also co-launched Aether Apparel, where she helped shape its signature high-performance moto line. Turner’s creative and technical leadership will drive NBT’s product evolution, delivering gear that riders trust on the road and want to wear off it.“With Ryan’s digital and brand expertise and Lisa’s world-class design leadership, we’re poised to build something remarkable,” said Nick Urso, Co-Founder of NBT Clothing. “We’ve built this brand by listening to riders and never compromising on quality. Now, we’re moving fast, and Ryan and Lisa bring the horsepower to keep us ahead.”NBT Clothing is a rider-built, design-led motorcycle apparel brand redefining what protection, comfort, and performance should look like for the modern rider. Born from a desire for better gear, NBT combines CE-rated protection, premium fabrics, high quality construction, and modern style—with zero compromises.Learn more at NBTClothing.com and follow on socials: Instagram: @nbtclothingofficial; TikTok: @nbtclothing; Facebook: @NBT Clothing; and YouTube: @nbtclothing.

