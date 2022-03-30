REALTRADE INC. ANNOUNCES 500 AGENTS REGISTERED ON REAL ESTATE PLATFORM
The Global Real Estate Marketplace and Social Media Platform Connects Agents with Fellow Agents, Sellers and Buyers
This all started out as just an idea little over a year ago, and to see something from idea to launch and now the traction we are receiving is very rewarding. ”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealTrade Inc. (www.realtrade.io.), a global real estate marketplace and social media platform, announced today that they have officially hit the benchmark of having 500 agents registered to their platform. RealTrade Inc. launched their revolutionary online real estate platform at the headquarters of 1909 in West Palm Beach in June 2021. An alum of 1909’s Accelerator Platform, RealTrade Inc. recently held their inaugural Palm Beach Real Estate Social at the Lake Pavilion in downtown West Palm Beach earlier this month. The social event provided an opportunity for real estate professionals, including agents and service providers, to connect, network and celebrate the community and real estate industry.
— Ryan Poole, Founder and CEO of RealTrade
“As the founder of RealTrade, this is very exciting for me personally,” said Ryan Poole, Founder and CEO of RealTrade. “Now we have over 500 real estate agents from over 80 different brokerages signed-up, coming together, sharing information, and collaborating on RealTrade! This all started out as just an idea little over a year ago, and to see something from idea to launch and now the traction we are receiving is very rewarding. There is nothing like what we are doing and I cannot thank all of the talented agents on RealTrade enough. They are helping build the fastest growing community and marketplace for real estate, all while making the industry better. Also, a big thanks to the team at RealTrade and 1909. Building a tech company is no easy task, but having the amazing team we have and talented tech community at 1909 has made it possible! “
The mission of the RealTrade real estate platform is to decentralize the real estate industry and give power back to real estate agents while taking it away from massive online industry giants. All members gain access to detailed property-based data so they can make educated, information-driven decisions while building relationships they can trust.
RealTrade Inc.’s platform empowers agents to develop and scale their businesses by directly connecting them with fellow agents, sellers, and buyers. The RealTrade platform is poised to change the real estate industry forever by providing the tools for community members to make sustainable, data-driven decisions about property investments and at the same time, setting up real estate agents for long-lasting success and autonomy.
RealTrade offers a unique community-centric model where buyers and sellers are empowered to connect online with local agents and agents with each other. The platform offers agents an opportunity to build their businesses with direct access to their customers and community. Allowing all the relevant players in the industry to communicate and collaborate effortlessly, Real Trade also provides a simple and straightforward social media interface.
For more information, visit www.realtrade.io.
About RealTrade Inc.
RealTrade takes the guesswork out of your real estate decisions by providing a community-curated network that connects buyers, sellers, and agents. Our crowdsourced platform seamlessly integrates into your business’s touchpoints and processes, powering conversations that result in successful sales and smart property investments.
About 1909
1909 is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the holistic growth of creators in Palm Beach County, offering members access to a one-of-a-kind, collaborative community, workspace, accelerator programs, and mentorship. 1909 was formed in 2018 to build the kind of space and community that the founders—along with fellow Palm Beach County creators and innovators—sought for themselves. Since opening its doors, 1909 has welcomed many creators who have helped lead the organization forward and adapt where needed. We are proud to be creating a more decentralized organization that allows talented people with unique perspectives to shape and contribute to the future for all of us. For more information about 1909, go to https://weare1909.org/.
