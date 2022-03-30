PLATINUM INC CEO JAMES HALPIN HOLDS PHONE-A-THONE FOR HAMILTON MADISON HOUSE RAISES OVER $140,000.00
James Halpin continues support for Hamilton Madison House with ongoing yearly support raising over $140,000NEW YORK, NY, USA , March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March 30th, 2022, Tacticalpr:// Jim Halpin Chief Executive Officer of Platinum the leading specialty maintenance and restoration company in the New York Metropolitan area who serves as a director on the board of Hamilton Madison House, in 2020 we raised $85,000 this year we brought in over $140,000.000 for Hamilton Madison House.
“We are grateful for his ongoing involvement and continued support of our important work Mr. Halpin uses his charisma and contacts to provide critical support of Hamilton Madison House. Having Jim Halpin as a board member certainly raises the credibility to our organization.
said Isabel Ching LMSW Executive Director for Hamilton Madison House.
The monies raised from this event will be deployed to assist the elderly population, facing increased food insecurity due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Prior to the global pandemic, we held fundraisers at Capital, since the restrictions imposed on large gatherings, have taken a toll on traditional fundraising efforts upon Mr. Halpin’s suggestion we went with a telethon approach, and the results speak for themselves. According to Mr. Halpin, we plan on making this fundraising effort an annual event. We appreciate and look forward to Mr. Halpin’s ongoing support.
Hamilton-Madison House is a non-profit settlement house established in 1898 with a mission to improve the quality of life for vulnerable underserved populations.
Located in Chinatown/ Lower East Side Two Bridges neighborhoods, Hamilton-Madison House fosters the well-being of a variety of in need New Yorker’s.
HMH provides programs to assist with new immigrants, the elderly population who may have ill health or be handicapped. Additionally, Hamilton Madison House works with children and adolescents.
Hamilton-Madison House delivers critical, timely and culturally appropriate services for all stages of life.
To find out more about Hamilton Madison House meet us on the web at: www.hmhonline.org
