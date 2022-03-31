PRIMER ELECTROLYTE CHARGED HARD SELTZERS: FIRST EVER MULTI-ABV VARIETY PACKS BEGIN ANTICIPATED DISTRIBUTION THIS APRIL
Beverage Industry Vets Set To Redefine The Drinking Experience For A New Generation
We spent countless nights dreaming about and preparing for this moment, to cheers the brand and officially make our dreams into a tangible reality. That moment has arrived”MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 10+ years helping to shape popular lifestyle beverage brands like White Claw and Pabst Blue Ribbon, co-founders Anthony Spina and Matt Sievers dreamt to redefine the drinking experience. For centuries drinking has been a key driver in daily social life, but the way we as a society are drinking is significantly shifting and category lines between alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages are blurring like never before. The duo, alongside a team of other prominent beverage industry vets, are proud to begin distribution for PRIMER Electrolyte Charged Hard Seltzers, the first to feature a choice between three different ABV levels within one single package.
“One of the few lights during the pandemic was creating something for the future, knowing the present would soon pass into yesterday’s tomorrow. We spent countless nights dreaming about and preparing for this moment, to cheers the brand and officially make our dreams into a tangible reality. That moment has arrived” - Primer founders Anthony Spina and Matt Sievers
The modern beverage landscape shows that 58% of current consumers identify that they will switch between full strength and no/low ABV (alcohol by volume) drinks during the same occasion (IWSR, 04.2021) and 78% of non-alcoholic drinks buyers in the US are also purchasing alcoholic beer, wine or spirits (Nielsen IQ, 10, 2021). Mix in a pandemic society focused on reexamining its personal relationship with alcohol and you have a once-in-a-lifetime window of opportunity, based on both street-level insights and backed by data.
This April, PRIMER will make its eagerly anticipated debut throughout the Midwest, starting in WI and IL at trusted retailers like Woodmans, Total Wine, Berkot’s, GoPuff, and and participating independent retailers. The inclusive seltzer will be sold in 3-ABV variety 9 packs of 12 oz sleek cans (3 at 0%, 3 at 5%, and 3 at 8%) each with only 2g of sugar and carbs per serving, between 20 and 180 calories, and all gluten free. Investors looking to be involved in the future of the beverage space are invited to join the brand’s next round of growth currently active through WeFunder.
The PRIMER drinking experience is fully customizable, giving drinkers the chance to mix and match their own choices. With a liquid built by local Brew Master (former brew master, City Brewery) Randy Hughes, PRIMER is available in two flavors (Black Cherry and Mango), both crisp and refreshing with taste continuity guaranteed throughout each choice of ABV. Every PRIMER beverage also comes with the added benefit of being infused and charged by electrolytes. Designed to deliver a base coat of hydration, these electrolytes will help keep every drinker primed and ready for whatever is coming next.
For more information about PRIMER please visit www.drinkprimerseltzers.com or follow the brand on social media @drinkprimerseltzers.
