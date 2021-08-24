The Spice House Launches Exact Packs: Gourmet Meals Guaranteed In Under One Hour
Single Use Spice Portions Paired with Fail Proof Recipes Now Available
We wanted an opportunity to showcase some of our favorite signature blends in a whole new way, combining ease and low commitment with the perfect pinch of inspiration"”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Spice House, trusted purveyor of the finest spices, herbs, blends, and extracts is pleased to announce the launch of their brand new product offering, Exact Packs. While the Spice House caters to customers ranging from renowned Michelin-star chefs to home cooks everywhere, the new additions were built with the over-scheduled or novice cook in mind. Cooking doesn’t need to be intimidating, and the brand’s new Exact Packs are here to ensure it can be an easy and enjoyable experience for all.
“We wanted an opportunity to showcase some of our favorite signature blends in a whole new way, combining ease and low commitment with the perfect pinch of inspiration. The flavors found in this first batch are all pre-measured, travel well, and guarantee a gourmet dinner in under an hour. Whether needing a quick but delicious meal after a day on the go or cooking for the very first time, our Exact Packs are here to ensure that you can’t go wrong. - Alex Wilkens, Spice House Director of Spice
The Exact Packs are available in four Southwest inspired flavors (Carne Asada: Mexican Style Steak Seasoning, Ancho Chile Grilled Chicken: Ancho Coffee Seasoning, Chili Lime Shrimp: Mexican Chili Lime Seasoning, and Meatless Chorizo Burger: Mexican Chorizo Seasoning. Each pack is pre-measured (with only real ingredients, no fillers) and paired with a custom created recipe (listed on the back of the packet) that serves 4-6 people (1.5 - 2lbs of protein). Each recipe can prepared either on the grill or on the stove in just roughly 30 minutes of active cooking and prep time. While made with a specific recipe in mind, more seasoned cooks are invited to explore these recipes with different proteins of their choice.
Each Exact Pack is available for $3.99 each or $14.99 for a 4-pack (variety pack or 4-pack of a single flavor). Exact Packs are available both online and in the brand’s four store locations (Chicago, Evanston, Milwaukee). The brand is already working to create more recipes and expand the line of Exact Packs in the future. It’s time to drop the cooking excuses and explore new flavors. With The Spice House Exact Packs everyone can feel like a true culinary genius in the kitchen.
About The Spice House
Founded in 1957, The Spice House is a purveyor of the finest spices, herbs, blends, and extracts to customers ranging from renowned Michelin-star chefs to home cooks. Over the past 60 years, The Spice House has curated a global network of premium growers and distributors in order to offer unrivaled quality and selection, and they grind and blend their small-batch spices weekly to ensure freshness and flavor. Now under new ownership, The Spice House is committed to sustaining the company’s core tenets of premium quality, freshness, and variety—all the while honoring culinary traditions and experiences around the world. The next generation of Spice House merchants is elevating the delivery of spices with purposeful design, ease of online ordering, and expanded access to world-class recipes and professional guidance at TheSpiceHouse.com.
