Everything You Need To Know About Heads-Up-Display (HUD)!

Emergen Research Logo

High penetration of head-up displays in aerospace & defense industry and fall in price of HUD technology are key factors driving growth of the market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size – USD 1.32 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 28.4%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology

The Head-up Display Market size is expected to reach USD 9.72 Billion at a steady CAGR of 28.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving market revenue growth include increasing number of vehicles on the road, rising disposable income and spending capacity, rising focus on driver and passenger safety, and growing novelty of advanced driver assist technologies and solutions in the market. Improved safety provided by head-up displays will continue to propel growth of the market going ahead owing to increasing demand for more efficient safety and driver and pilot assist technologies in vehicles and aircraft. Furthermore, advancements in Augmented Reality (AR) technology will also fuel demand for these products and solutions over the forecast period.

High penetration of head-up displays in aerospace & defense industry and fall in price of HUD technology are key factors driving growth of the market

The major function of head-up display is to reduce the need for a driver to look away from the windscreen or road while driving. The infotainment system displays details such as turn-by-turn navigation, current speed, blind spot warnings, and posts road signs in driver’s field of view. Head-up display is also used to enhance situational awareness of pilots during flights in limited visibility in the vicinity of visible terrain, ground-based obstacles, water, or other aircraft. HUD is particularly helpful in approach and landing phases of flights, during which most aircraft accident take place. HUD can help the pilot in visualizing any gap that may exist between the required trajectory to safe landing and projection of current aircraft status by displaying the projected touchdown point.

Head-up displays are also transforming the retail sector, especially in small stores where there is limited space to showcase all the products. For example, car dealership does not have to showcase latest car models in store, but customers can view them virtually, configure them according to their requirement, and get an idea of their purchase.

Click Here To Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/615

Some Key Highlights from the Report

AR-based HUD enables vehicles to communicate more information than a traditional dashboard. For example, AR can help indicate how the vehicle interprets the surroundings, senses danger, communicates with other technologies, plans routes, and triggers Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Display unit segment is expected to register largest revenue share during the forecast period. Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) delivers benefits of bright vibrant images onscreen, and allows the realization of multi-colors in head-up displays. The high luminescence of head-up displays offer bright raster images.

Automotive segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising concerns regarding safety of driver and passenger is fueling adoption of head-up displays in vehicles.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register the fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to improving standard of living and rise in demand for luxury cars. Favorable government policies and easy availability of low-cost labor which helps in reducing manufacturing cost of head-up displays and result in availability of this solution at lower cost is expected to continue to drive growth of the market in the region.

In March 2021, BMW India launched M340i, which was the first vehicle with M-engine to be made in India. The car has head-up display feature, which projects driving-related information on the windscreen and directly in the line of sight of the driver. It is also equipped with parking assistance with rear view camera.

Key players in the market include Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd., Denso Corporation, BAE Systems, Bosch, Pioneer Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Continental AG, Yazaki, Visteon Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation.

Looking for more information on this Head-up Display market @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/head-up-display-market

Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Head-up Display market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Head-up Display market.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Conventional HUD

AR-based HUD

Windshield-based HUD

Combined-based HUD

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Video Generator

Projector/Projection Unit

Digital Light Processing Projector

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Projector

Laser Beam Steering Projector

Display Unit

Liquid Crystal Display

Digital Micromirror Device (DMD)

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)

Nematics LCoS Display

Ferroelectric LCoS Display

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cathode Ray Tube

Optical Waveguide

Light-Emitting Diode

Micro Electromechanical System

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Aviation

Civil Aviation (Civil Aircraft, Civil Helicopter)

Military Aviation (Aircraft, Helicopter)

Others

Make an inquiry and request for customization @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/615

Regional Overview:

The global Head-up Display Market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Head-up Display Market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @

Text-to-Speech Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566285209/global-text-to-speech-market-key-players-and-future-trends-industry-analysis

Automotive Composites Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566062410/automotive-composites-market-size-trend-business-opportunities-challenges-drivers-and-restraint-research-report

Heavy EVs and Industrial Equipment Charging Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566061801/heavy-evs-and-industrial-equipment-charging-market-increasing-use-of-electric-vehicles-is-driving-the-market-growth

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566061024/unmanned-underwater-vehicles-uuv-market-size-and-analysis-trends-recent-developments-and-forecast-till-2028

Smart Water Management Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566060237/smart-water-management-market-to-witness-widespread-expansion-during-2021-2028-abb-ibm-honeywell-elster-siemens

Automotive Data Monetization Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566059553/automotive-data-monetization-market-identifies-its-true-potential-opportunities-of-vehicle-and-technology

Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566059125/medical-radiation-detection-monitoring-and-safety-market-analysis-share-company-profiles-and-forecast-by-2027

About us:

Emergen research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.