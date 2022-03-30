MXDA (Meta-xylenediamine) Market Size is Estimated to reach USD 561.6 Million by 2028
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Cargill, SHOWA DENKO and CAC GROUP dominates the production of Meta-xylenediamine (MXDA) worldwide.LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meta-xylenediamine or MXDA chemical structure contributes unique characteristics when used in epoxy, polyamide, and urethane systems. MXDA has been used as an epoxy curing agent globally for more than 30 years in the paint and coating industry. Features low-temperature curing and high chemical resistance.
MXDA, also known as 1,3-xylylenediamine, molecular formula C8H12N2, colorless liquid at room temperature, which is an important chemical raw material. It is used as a curing agent for epoxy resins. It is also used as a raw material for the production of photosensitive plastics, rubber additives, polyurethane resin, and coatings, and as an intermediate for organic synthesis.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Meta-xylenediamine market size is estimated to be worth US$ 395.2 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 561.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.1% during forecast period 2022-2028.
Order this report: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/gir/global-meta-xylylene-diamine-market-2021-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast
In terms of types, Purity 99% occupied the largest sales share of 66.44% in 2021, consumption volume was 40999 MT, at a CAGR of 5.12%% from 2022 to 2028.
Based on the application, Nylon MXD6 using constitutes the largest application market for Meta-xylenediamine. In 2021, the consumption volume of Nylon MXD6 using was 45988 MT, accounting for 74.52% of the global share. And it is expected to reach 70878 MT in 2028, with a CAGR of 6.23% from 2022 to 2028, slightly faster than global market growth.
Today’s industrial marketplace is increasingly competitive and requires the ability to reduce costs, raise productivity and increase accuracy for any business that is going to survive. For businesses that will truly thrive, the ability to lead the development and get products to market faster is also critical. In addition, the impact on the cost and availability of raw materials and certain components is uncertain due to potential supply changes. The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer.
Inquire about this report: Global Meta Xylylene Diamine Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026
Browse the Chemical Reports section: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/chemicals
For Tailor-made research services please visit: Custom Market Research
About Market Research Reports, Inc.
Market Research Reports® Inc. is the world's largest store offering quality market research, SWOT analysis, competitive intelligence, and industry reports. We help Fortune 500 to Start-Ups with the latest market research reports on global ®ional markets which comprise key industries, leading market players, new products, and the latest industry analysis & trends.
Sudeep Chakravarty
Market Research Reports Inc.
+1 302-703-9904
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn