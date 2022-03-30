Bakery Processing Equipment Market Players Strategize Technological Developments Through Key Collaborations

Bakery Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Bakery Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic collaborations between companies is a key trend gaining popularity in the global bakery processing equipment market. Companies manufacturing bakery processing equipment are undergoing partnerships and collaborations to develop new technologies and products. For instance, in March 2021, Turri F.lli Srl, an Italian firm that designs and manufactures machines for bakeries, pasta factories, pastry shops and pizzerias, partnered with Eaton, an American Irish multinational power management company. From this partnership, Turri has benefited from Eaton's solutions in terms of digital transformation, which has resulted in specific gains in terms of process and cost management. In another partnership, in January 2021, Buhler, a Swiss multinational plant equipment manufacturer, and DIL Deutsches Institut für Lebensmitteltechnik e. V. research institute, a food technology research institute in Germany, teamed up to develop the new “Technology Center Proteins of the Future”. The unique technology center offers cutting-edge research, testing, and advanced food and bakery processing equipment for the creation of nutritious, sustainable-protein foods.

Major players covered in the global bakery processing equipment industry are GEA Group, Bühler, JBT Corporation, The Middleby Corporation, Heat and Control Inc., Rheon Automatic Machinery Co. Ltd, Ali Group, Baker Perkins, Markel Food Group, Anko Food Machine Co. Ltd., Gemini Bakery Equipment Company, Allied Bakery Equipment, Global Bakery Solutions, Koenig Maschinen GmbH, John Bean Technologies Corporation, Erica Record LLC, Breville Group, Paul Mueller Company, Welbilt Inc., Alfa Laval, MECATHERM, Robert Bosch GmbH, CandyWorx, Bongard, Silvestri S.r.l., Bettcher Industries Inc., Aasted ApS, and The Henry Group Inc.

Read more on the Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bakery-processing-equipment-global-market-report

The global bakery processing equipment market size is expected to grow from $11.29 billion in 2021 to $12.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.54%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global bakery processing equipment market size is expected to reach $15.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.45%.

The growing consumption of bakery products is expected to propel the bakery processing equipment market growth. Different bakery processing equipment are utilized to make different baking products. Consumers are increasingly preferring bakery products, leading to an increase in demand for bakery processing equipment. In 2020, the global products market was valued at $507.38 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% between 2021 and 2026. According to the bakery processing equipment market forecast, the growing consumption of bakery products drives the market.

TBRC’s global bakery processing equipment industry analysis report is segmented by type into mixers, ovens and proofers, slicers and dividers, sheeters and molders, depositors and pan greasers, by mode of operation into automatic, semi-automatic, by application into bread, cakes and pastries, cookies and biscuits, pizza crusts, others, by end-user into bakery processing industry, foodservice industry.

Bakery Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Mixers, Ovens & Proofers, Slicers & Dividers, Sheeters & Molders, Depositors & Pan Greasers), By Mode Of Operation (Automatic, Semi-Automatic), By Application (Bread, Cakes & Pastries, Cookies & Biscuits, Pizza Crusts, Other Applications), By End-User (Bakery Processing Industry, Foodservice Industry) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a bakery processing equipment market overview, forecast bakery processing equipment market size and growth for the whole market, bakery processing equipment market segments, geographies, bakery processing equipment market trends, bakery processing equipment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5723&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Condensed Whey Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Plain Condensed Whey, Sweetened Condensed Whey, Condensed Acid Whey), By Application (Food and Beverage, Bakery Products, Confectionery, Sauces, Soups, and Dressings, Jams and Jellies, Meat Products, Animal Nutrition and Feed) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/condensed-whey-global-market-report

Bakery & Confectionary Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Breakfast Cereal, Sugar And Confectionery Products, Bread And Bakery Products, Cookie, Cracker, Pasta, And Tortilla), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bakery-and-confectionary-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Bread And Bakery Products Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Bread, Cake And Pastries, Other Bread And Bakery Product), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce), By Origin (Whole Wheat Flour, Multi Grain Flour), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bread-and-bakery-product-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/