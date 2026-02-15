Cookie and Cracker Industry Analysis: Market Competition and Future Outlook

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cookie and cracker market has witnessed consistent growth in recent years, driven by evolving consumer habits and expanding retail channels. As demand for convenient and tasty snack options rises worldwide, this market continues to attract attention from manufacturers and retailers alike. Let’s examine the current market size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and emerging trends shaping the cookie and cracker sector.

Steady Expansion in the Cookie and Cracker Market Size

The cookie and cracker market is on a path of steady increase, with its value expected to rise from $103.01 billion in 2025 to $106.19 billion in 2026. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. Historical growth has been supported by a surge in packaged snack consumption, urbanization trends, a growing preference for convenient foods, better retail availability of baked goods, and advancements in industrial baking technologies.

Growth Forecast and Emerging Market Trends in Cookies and Crackers

Looking ahead, the market is projected to expand further, reaching $123.03 billion by 2030, with an improved CAGR of 3.7%. Factors supporting this growth include rising demand for functional snacks with reduced sugar content, a stronger focus on premium and artisanal baked goods, growth in online snack retailing, consumers’ growing interest in healthier indulgence options, and increased investments in smart food manufacturing technologies. Key trends expected to shape the market include the demand for clean-label products, popularity of gluten-free and health-oriented varieties, automation in baking and packaging processes, flavor and format innovation, and enhanced methods for extending shelf life.

Defining Cookies and Crackers

Cookies and crackers are types of low-moisture baked goods characterized by their minimal water absorption and low levels of damaged starch or water-soluble pentosans. These snacks are often enjoyed with accompaniments such as dips, jam, fruit preserves, or peanut butter, making them versatile and appealing to a broad range of consumers.

E-Commerce’s Vital Role in Driving Market Growth

One of the key factors propelling the cookie and cracker market is the rapid expansion of e-commerce. Online retail enables consumers to access a wider selection of products with convenience, comparison ease, and time savings. It also allows businesses to better manage inventory and provide real-time updates on availability. For example, in August 2023, data from the United States Census Bureau showed that e-commerce sales in the U.S. grew by 7.5% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, while total retail sales only increased by 0.6%. This significant growth in online shopping channels is directly supporting the market’s expansion.

Regional Leadership and Growth Prospects in the Global Cookie and Cracker Market

In 2025, Europe held the largest share of the global cookie and cracker market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead in terms of fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a thorough overview of global market dynamics.

