Nutricosmetics Market Expected to Reach Billion by 2030 Driven by Consumer Awareness Impact on Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nutricosmetics sector has been experiencing notable expansion, driven by increasing consumer interest in beauty and wellness. This market combines nutrition and cosmetics to support natural beauty from within, and its rising popularity is reflected in strong growth projections. Let's explore the current market size, key growth factors, major players, and regional dynamics shaping the future of nutricosmetics.

Projected Growth Trajectory of the Nutricosmetics Market

The nutricosmetics market has witnessed solid growth in recent years, expanding from $8.15 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $8.83 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This upward trend stems from heightened consumer awareness about beauty and wellness, increased disposable incomes, broader adoption of preventive skincare routines, stronger dermatological endorsements, and a surge in dietary supplement consumption. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $12.55 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2%. Factors fueling this forecast include the growing embrace of personalized nutrition solutions, rising demand for comprehensive beauty products, expansion of online nutraceutical sales, incorporation of biotech-sourced ingredients, and greater regulatory harmonization of supplement standards. Important market trends include heightened interest in anti-aging nutricosmetics, wider adoption of collagen supplements, growth of personalized beauty nutrition, increased emphasis on clinically validated ingredients, and diversification in convenient dosage options.

Understanding Nutricosmetics and Their Benefits

Nutricosmetics are nutritional supplements designed to enhance the natural beauty of skin, hair, and nails. Their primary advantage lies in their anti-aging properties, which are believed to reduce wrinkles by neutralizing free radicals generated through sun exposure. These supplements offer a scientifically supported approach to beauty that complements topical skincare by nourishing from within.

Rising Awareness of Skin and Hair Health as a Market Driver

One of the key forces propelling growth in the nutricosmetics market is the increasing consumer awareness of skin and hair conditions. Skin issues encompass various diseases and disorders that cause symptoms such as rashes, inflammation, and itching, while hair problems include scalp conditions like itching, scaling, infections, and hair loss. As people become more vigilant about these concerns, they are turning to nutricosmetics—oral supplements with scientific backing designed to support skin health and beauty—as part of their daily wellness routines.

Growing Consumer Caution Supports Nutricosmetics Adoption

Consumers are also becoming more discerning about product ingredients and their effects. For instance, a May 2023 survey by Allured Business Media, a US print media company, found that approximately 96% of participants view scalp health as equally important as facial skincare, with 82% actively purchasing products formulated specifically for scalp care. Moreover, 39% of consumers report paying closer attention to product labels to avoid harsh substances. This heightened caution and proactive approach to self-care are driving the expanding uptake of nutricosmetics worldwide.

Key Regions Leading the Nutricosmetics Market

In terms of regional market share, North America stood as the largest nutricosmetics market in 2025. The comprehensive market report also includes insights into Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a global perspective on the sector’s growth and opportunities.

