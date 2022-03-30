St. Johnsbury Barracks / VOCR x5 and DUI #3

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4002082

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802 - 748 - 3111

DATE/TIME: 03/29/2022 at 2335 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: N. Concord, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of release X5, DUI #3 Refusal

ACCUSED: Sheldon Bunnell

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lunenburg, Vermont

VICTIM: VSP does not release the names of victims

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/29/2022 at approximately 2335 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks 2 911 hangups from N. Concord, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers located Sheldon Bunnell and investigation revealed Bunnell violated his conditions of release x5. While speaking with Bunnell, Troopers noticed signs of impairment. Bunnell was taken into custody without incident. Bunnell was processed at the St. Johnsbury Barracks and was issued conditions of release, citations to answer the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release and DUI #3, and held at Northeast Correctional Facility on $1000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: Caledonia County - 03/30/22 at 1230 PM - VOCR

Essex County - 04/19/22 at 0830 AM – DUI #3

LODGED - Yes

BAIL: $1000

MUG SHOT: Not Attached

Trooper Adam Aremburg

VSP-St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

802.748.3111

Adam.Aremburg@vermont.gov