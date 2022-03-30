St. Johnsbury Barracks / VOCR x5 and DUI #3
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4002082
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802 - 748 - 3111
DATE/TIME: 03/29/2022 at 2335 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: N. Concord, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of release X5, DUI #3 Refusal
ACCUSED: Sheldon Bunnell
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lunenburg, Vermont
VICTIM: VSP does not release the names of victims
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/29/2022 at approximately 2335 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks 2 911 hangups from N. Concord, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers located Sheldon Bunnell and investigation revealed Bunnell violated his conditions of release x5. While speaking with Bunnell, Troopers noticed signs of impairment. Bunnell was taken into custody without incident. Bunnell was processed at the St. Johnsbury Barracks and was issued conditions of release, citations to answer the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release and DUI #3, and held at Northeast Correctional Facility on $1000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: Caledonia County - 03/30/22 at 1230 PM - VOCR
Essex County - 04/19/22 at 0830 AM – DUI #3
LODGED - Yes
BAIL: $1000
MUG SHOT: Not Attached
Trooper Adam Aremburg
VSP-St. Johnsbury
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
802.748.3111
Adam.Aremburg@vermont.gov