Baby Wipes Market Trends See Development Of Biodegradable Viscose Dry Wipes

Baby Wipes Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Baby Wipes Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biodegradable viscose dry baby wipes is one of the recent baby wipes market trends that is gaining popularity. Companies in the baby wipes market are focusing on producing viscose dry baby wipes to expand their market share. Viscose is a regenerated cellulosic fiber, made from cellulose. Biodegradable viscose dry baby wipes refer to wipes that are dry and free from all chemicals, and are made from 100% viscose, which acts as a moisture absorbent so they can be used on sensitive skin.

The rising consumer expenditure on baby care products is driving the baby wipes market growth. For instance, the expenditure on baby care products is expected to increase by 17% in the year 2020. Some of the reasons for increase in the expenditure on baby care products are increase in the disposable income of consumers, increase in birth rates, increased awareness on the benefits of the baby care products, and increase in the number of working women. So, all these reasons are contributing for the rise in the expenditure on baby care products, driving the baby wipes market.

Read more on the Global Baby Wipes Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/baby-wipes-global-market-report

The global baby wipes market size is expected to grow from $5.12 billion in 2021 to $5.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.04%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global baby wipe market share is expected to reach $6.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.49%.

Major players covered in the global baby wipes industry are Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Co., Unicharm Corporation, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, Farlin Corporation, Cotton Babies Inc, The Himalaya Drug Company, Pigeon India, Babisil International Ltd., Hengan International Group Company Ltd., Bodywise (UK) Limited, S. C. Johnson & Son, D&G Laboratories Inc, Seventh Generation Inc., and WaterWipes.

TBRC’s global baby wipes market report is segmented by type into dry baby wipes, wet baby wipes, by material into natural, blended, synthetic, by technology into wetlaid baby wipes, airlaid baby wipes, spunlace baby wipes, by packaging into plastic cases, tub, by distribution channel into hypermarkets, pharmacies, online stores.

Baby Wipes Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Dry Baby Wipes, Wet Baby Wipes), By Material (Natural, Blended, Synthetic), By Technology (Wetlaid Baby Wipes, Airlaid Baby Wipes, Spunlace Baby Wipes), By Packaging (Plastic Cases, Tub), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Pharmacies, Online Stores) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a baby wipes market overview, forecast baby wipes market size and growth for the whole market, baby wipes market segments, geographies, baby wipes market trends, baby wipes market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Baby Wipes Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5722&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Baby Diapers Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Cloth Diapers, Disposable Diapers, Other Types), By Size (Small And Extra Small (S And XS), Medium (M), Large (L), Extra Large (XL)), By Age Group (Infants (0-6 Months), Babies And Young Toddlers (6-18 Months), Toddlers (18-24 Months), Children Above 2 Years), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket Or Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Pharmacy Or Drug Stores, Online Sales Channel, Other Distribution Channels) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/baby-diapers-global-market-report

Wipes Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Disposable wipes, Non-Disposable Wipes), By Product (Baby, Facial & Cosmetic, Hand & Body, Flushable, Other Products), By Application (Household Sector, Industrial Sector, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wipes-global-market-report

Facial Tissues Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Box Facial Tissue, Pocket Facial Tissues), By Applications (At Home, Away From Home), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Channels, Other Distribution Channels) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/facial-tissues-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

