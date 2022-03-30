Bhautik Sheth is Awarded the “Top Digital Marketing Leaders - Veterans” at DOD Awards 2021
Bhautik Sheth, co-founder of iVIPANAN Digital Marketing Management & Services, was honored at the 6th Annual "DOD Awards and Summit 2021".SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bhautik Sheth, co-founder of iVIPANAN Digital Marketing Management & Services, Surat was honored at the 6th Annual "Drivers of Digital Awards and Summit 2021" organized by Inkspell Media.
Bhautik won the "Top Digital Marketing Leaders - Veterans" award for his exceptional services rendered in the digital marketing & management field for over 15 years.
The flagship event is yearly propaganda, wherein nationally acclaimed digital marketers and marketing experts are awarded appreciation. The award conference is a leading program in India that recognizes and rewards enterprises, agencies, and individuals who have leveraged digital and automated processes to make a striking difference.
Bhautik Sheth started his entrepreneurial journey with iVIPANAN in 2014. Prior to this, his several marketing stints with uncountable brands and enterprises have made him the "veteran" in the marketing industry. All these years, he has encountered numerous organizations guiding them on the road of digital transformation.
On winning the award, Bhautik commented, "For a title as colossal as a veteran comes with dedication, zeal, and a knack of never breaking down. In the span of 15 years, what I have observed is the changing industry dynamics. Nothing is static; newer marketing norms imbibed with the latest digital tools need to be adopted. If you do not change with changing user behaviour, we might as well close shop. Where we stand today is all because of continuous training and adopting the latest trends. Digital marketing is all about the experience than expertise".
Earning his name as a "Digital Marketing TrailBlazer", Bhautik has set a benchmark in developing iVIPANAN as the first-ever full-stack digital marketing agency in the south Gujarat region.
With an inclination towards inspiring the youth, he has also ventured into educating young minds with digital marketing. His entrepreneurial dream of consulting, mentoring and training was realized with iVIPANAN - a Digital marketing agency and training institution. The institution entertains digital marketing enthusiasts and nurtures them to become digital marketing experts. As an agency, it has worked with 100+ clients within 8 years of inception.
Bhautik Sheth
iVIPANAN Digital Marketing Services
+91 98794 56211
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Full-stack Digital Marketing Agency - Which company to hire for business growth | iVIPANAN