Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,042 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,643 in the last 365 days.

Bhautik Sheth is Awarded the “Top Digital Marketing Leaders - Veterans” at DOD Awards 2021

DOD Awards

DOD Awards

"Top Digital Marketing Leaders - Veterans" award

"Top Digital Marketing Leaders - Veterans" award

Bhautik Sheth, co-founder of iVIPANAN Digital Marketing Management & Services, was honored at the 6th Annual "DOD Awards and Summit 2021".

SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bhautik Sheth, co-founder of iVIPANAN Digital Marketing Management & Services, Surat was honored at the 6th Annual "Drivers of Digital Awards and Summit 2021" organized by Inkspell Media.
Bhautik won the "Top Digital Marketing Leaders - Veterans" award for his exceptional services rendered in the digital marketing & management field for over 15 years.

The flagship event is yearly propaganda, wherein nationally acclaimed digital marketers and marketing experts are awarded appreciation. The award conference is a leading program in India that recognizes and rewards enterprises, agencies, and individuals who have leveraged digital and automated processes to make a striking difference.

Bhautik Sheth started his entrepreneurial journey with iVIPANAN in 2014. Prior to this, his several marketing stints with uncountable brands and enterprises have made him the "veteran" in the marketing industry. All these years, he has encountered numerous organizations guiding them on the road of digital transformation.

On winning the award, Bhautik commented, "For a title as colossal as a veteran comes with dedication, zeal, and a knack of never breaking down. In the span of 15 years, what I have observed is the changing industry dynamics. Nothing is static; newer marketing norms imbibed with the latest digital tools need to be adopted. If you do not change with changing user behaviour, we might as well close shop. Where we stand today is all because of continuous training and adopting the latest trends. Digital marketing is all about the experience than expertise".

Earning his name as a "Digital Marketing TrailBlazer", Bhautik has set a benchmark in developing iVIPANAN as the first-ever full-stack digital marketing agency in the south Gujarat region.

With an inclination towards inspiring the youth, he has also ventured into educating young minds with digital marketing. His entrepreneurial dream of consulting, mentoring and training was realized with iVIPANAN - a Digital marketing agency and training institution. The institution entertains digital marketing enthusiasts and nurtures them to become digital marketing experts. As an agency, it has worked with 100+ clients within 8 years of inception.

Bhautik Sheth
iVIPANAN Digital Marketing Services
+91 98794 56211
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Full-stack Digital Marketing Agency - Which company to hire for business growth | iVIPANAN

You just read:

Bhautik Sheth is Awarded the “Top Digital Marketing Leaders - Veterans” at DOD Awards 2021

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.