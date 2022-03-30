Submit Release
iUrban Teen Future-proofs student’s careers with Accounting and Data Analytic skills

Pathways into accounting careers

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iUrban Teen modernizes the money game as it breaks new ground. Launching this May, iUrban Teen in partnership with Western Washington University is proud to present a new training program called iMoney, the new addition to the wide array of programs offered by iUT. The first accounting camp that also highlights data analytics will take place on May 16th and 17th.

“The Big Four have acknowledged the need for greater diversity in the accounting profession, now we are creating that pipeline of accounting talent in engaging and supportive learning experiences” stated Deena Pierott, iUrban Teen founder.

The two-day camp includes interactive workshops and a plant tour of the PACCAR/Kenworth facility in Renton. iMoney is a career-focused learning experience designed for high school students. There will be three interactive and informative workshops and a plant tour of the PACCAR/Kenworth facility in Renton.

This program will also be replicated in iUrban Teen’s other locations in Oregon, California, and Texas. Learn more about our innovative programs at www.iurbanteen.org

About iUrban Teen:
iUrban Teen is a nationally recognized STEM+Arts education initiative that connects underrepresented teens and young adults for career exploration and mentoring. iUrban Teen designs special STEM programs to create equity in spheres where students are often systemically excluded. Learn more at www.iurbanteen.org

