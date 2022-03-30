Almoney & Brown Dental is Now Certified as a Gold Level Invisalign Provider

Our family dentists are able to provide orthodontic services with Invisalign while saving our patients $1,500 compared to going to an orthodontist.

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Almoney & Brown Dental is excited to announce that they are now an Invisalign provider. Orthodontics services are available at both our Kettering and Miamisburg offices. All three dentists at Almoney & Brown are currently providing Invisalign to patients. The dentists at Almoney & Brown are able to provide your family excellent orthodontics care using Invisalign while saving you on average $1,500 compared to going to an orthodontist.

Why Invisalign instead of traditional braces with wires and brackets? Unlike traditional braces, the aligners are virtually invisible so no one will know you are wearing them. Invisalign aligners are also custom trimmed to fit around your gums for optimal comfort and appearance, unlike other aligner brands. As an Invisalign patient you have in-person consultations with the dentist of your choice. Now that Almoney and Brown is an Invisalign provider, you are able to see your familiar and trusted dentist for consultations about your aligners. The aligners also are easy to remove for eating and drinking – you won’t need to give up popcorn or chewy foods for potentially years in order to have straight teeth. The easy removal is also perfect when it comes to brushing and flossing. When you become an Invisalign patient, you say goodbye to emergency visits to the orthodontist and enjoy the many benefits of Invisalign clear aligners.

Invisalign is not just for kids – adults are also candidates for Invisalign clear aligners. And Invisalign is not just cosmetic, it can be used to treat a variety of oral health concerns. Aligners can help overbites, underbites, open bites, crossbites, gapped teeth, crowded teeth, and both baby and permanent teeth.

Almoney & Brown Dental is currently certified as a Gold Invisalign provider. This means we successfully complete over 25 Invisalign cases a year. There are very few general dentist offices in the Dayton area that are offering Invisalign services at this level.

Almoney & Brown partners with an Ohio-based company named Orthobrain to develop Invisalign screening and treatment plans. This partnership ensures that your orthodontic care is delivered with state-of-the-art orthodontics best practices even though it is being delivered in a general dentist’s office.

The option to have orthodontics work done by your family dentist is relatively new. Come to Almoney & Brown for Invisalign treatment and experience the best dental staff in the Dayton area.

Call us today at (937) 434-8870 to schedule an Invisalign consultation.

