Oregon gubernatorial candidate Kerry McQuisten to receive Second Amendment award alongside NRA Vice President Willes Lee

Oregon Gubernatorial candidate Kerry McQuisten will receive RON's 2A Freedom Defender award April 30. Willes Lee will be given RON's 2A Freedom Defender award for his national efforts, and serve as keynote speaker. Lee is a founding member of the Trump-Pence Second Amendment Coalition.

I understand completely that without our Second Amendment, Americans have nothing with which to defend our other Constitutional rights.” — Kerry McQuisten

BAKER CITY, OR, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kerry McQuisten for Oregon campaign is pleased to announce that she will receive Restore Oregon NOW’s (RON) Second Amendment Freedom Defender award at their 2022 Freedom Awards Banquet, “Shoots & Sweets,” on April 30.

“I’m excited to meet Mr. Lee in person, and so honored to receive this award. I understand completely that without our Second Amendment, Americans have nothing with which to defend our other Constitutional rights," says McQuisten.

McQuisten will accept the award alongside rockstar Second Amendment rights defender Willes Lee. Lee is a founding member of the Trump-Pence Second Amendment Coalition, First Vice President of the National Rifle Association (NRA), a retired Lt. Colonel and combat veteran.

Lee will be given the award for his national efforts and serve as keynote speaker. McQuisten will receive the local award for her efforts in Baker County.

In 2018, McQuisten was a member of the Baker County Republicans who worked together to wordsmith the Baker County Second Amendment Preservation Ordinance. The group opted to put the ordinance on the ballot rather than enact it via a vote of commissioners, and it passed by a vote of the people in a landslide. This past year as mayor of Baker City, McQuisten helped usher through a city-level Second Amendment Sanctuary Resolution. She has often participated in other advocacy against Oregon’s many bad gun grab bills. McQuisten is a proud member of the NRA.

The event will be held at 5 p.m. in the Tumwater Ballroom in Oregon City, including a no-host bar, silent auction, and dinner followed by a dessert and live firearms auction. Tickets are available via RON for $75, https://restoreoregonnow.org.

If elected, Kerry would become Oregon’s first female Republican governor, and the first governor from eastern Oregon since the 1950s.

Additional information can be found at the candidate’s web site: www.KerryMcQuisten.com.

