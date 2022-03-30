Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine Reviews Shark Tank's BenjiLock FingerPrint Padlock-Product Review

Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine, BenjiLock Padlock Product Review Robbie Cabral, Founder and CEO, BenjLock Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, AKA Mr. Wonderful, Does The Deal With BenjiLock! DotCom Magazine "The Zoom Interview Issue" The DotCom Magazine PR Issue

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andy Jacob , CEO of DotCom Magazine Reviews Shark Tank's BenjiLock FingerPrint PadlockAndy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine, recently interviewed Robbie Cabral on the DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series. Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews leaders, entrrepneurs, visionaries, and CEO’s and Founders for the Top Trending DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Show which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Robbie Cabral recently joined other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the unique and fascinating series.Jacob now offers a review of Robbie Cabral’s BenjiLock FingerPrint Padlock as seen on SharkTank. Jacob says, “The technology and device is world class, especially at the price. Incredible!"Andy Jacob says, “Robbie Cabral’s story is amazing”. After being laid off from work and extremely overweight, Robbie Cabral woke up one day and decided to do better, not only for himself but also for his family, so he started going to the gym. He noticed how people were using their lockers on a daily basis and the issues they were constantly having. From forgetting their combinations, leaving their keys inside to having to bolt-cut the locks, Robbie wanted to find a solution to their problems and that’s where BenjiLock was born. After years of fine-tuning his prototype, he decided to unveil it to the world in 2017 as a first-time exhibitor at the biggest consumer electronics show in America, CES. Robbie’s passion made him create an electrifying // Eureka // moment at the Consumer Electronics Show. Not only did BenjiLock get discovered by major retailers, such as ACE Hardware and The Grommet, but it also won Innovation Awards honorees. This also helped him land a casting call on ABC’s Shark Tank, which he ultimately pitched to the Sharks and secured a bite from Kevin O’Leary aka Mr. Wonderful.Cabral says “Being a one-man army, I felt that “Shark Tank” was a great move for myself and my company. To pitch my passion in front of such powerful entrepreneurs was truly the American Dream.”The journey for BenjiLock was just getting started! The leading security and hardware innovator Hampton Products International, the makers of BRINKS locks, noticed the excitement about the brand at CES and the award-winning hybrid patented technology around it. In less than a year, due to these secured thrilling partnerships, BenjiLock has become a reality, securing distribution and manufacturing with some of the biggest names in the industry, including ACE Hardware, Walmart, Home Depot, QVC, Lowe’s and much more. Kim Kelley, President, and CEO went on CNBC’s Halftime Report and gave Robbie the opportunity of a lifetime.Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful says “Robbie is one of the most inspirational entrepreneurs I’ve worked with! From unemployed after being laid off to becoming the creator of his own American Dream! "This is one of the most exciting deals I've made in the Tank. Great product, but an even better entrepreneur. Let's make the magic happen Robbie!"Here is what the other Sharks said about Robbie Cabral and BenjiLock:"That was the MOST shocking thing that ever happened on the set of Shark Tank..."Lori Greiner"I think what you've been able to accomplish is phenomenal, you're a grinder..."Mark Cuban"The Power of Shark Tank speaks for itself. Amazing to see BenjiLock already making waves in the world." Daymond John"...It was one of the craziest deals of the season!" Barbara Corcoran"The True American Dream...Loved Robbie's grind." Alex RodriguezAndy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like BenjiLock. We are so thrilled that the product is world class. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Robbie Cabral who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. 