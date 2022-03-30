Submit Release
DOH News Release: Additional booster shots available

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) is adopting the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding COVID-19 booster shots.

Effective immediately, people who received their first booster shot at least four months ago may receive a second booster shot of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) if:

  • They are over the age of 50
  • They are 12 or older and have a compromised immune system
  • They received primary and booster doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

“Additional booster shots allow people in these select populations to get extra protection against severe illness. A second booster can be especially beneficial for people 65 and older and those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions,” said State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP.

“About 55% of people in Hawai‘i eligible for their first booster shot have received it. We strongly recommend the other 45% get their booster shot soon. Those now eligible for a second booster should determine the right time to get the extra protection another dose will provide. Anyone unsure about getting a second booster can consult their health care provider,” Char added.

COVID-19 vaccination and testing options are available at hawaiicovid19.com.

Media Contact:

Brooks Baehr

Communications Office

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 586-4417

