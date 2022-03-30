Submit Release
Armed Forces Day of the Republic of Vietnam June 19, 2022

ADELANTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE THIRD REPUBLIC OF VIETNAM
THE PROVISIONAL NATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF VIETNAM
PO Box 2807, Anaheim, CA, 92814

Cordially Invited,

Compatriots, Leaders of Religions, Associations, Media Agencies, Press, Comrades in Arms

To attend the Inauguration Ceremony of the Hexagon Monument on June 18th & 19th, 2022, to honor the 58,721 America-Vietnam Warriors who have sacrificed their lives in Vietnam for the ideal of Freedom, Peace and defended South Vietnam before 30.04.1975. It is also the Anniversary of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Vietnam and the Gala of the Vietnamese Militia Honor Imperial Duke President DAO MINH QUAN as Emperor that will be held on at 2 locations:

1- Hexagon Monument – June 18th, 2022, from 10 AM – 2 PM
2- Sheraton Hotel – June 19th, 2022 from 5 PM – 11 PM

For the reception to be thorough, guests are kindly requested to contact the Organizing Committee at the following phone number (or email):
Lt. General Lam: (403) 831-6672
Major General Ton: (+61) 413-567-537
Vietnamese: Brigadier General Huỳnh: (951) 375-6228
Email: 3RDREPUBLICOFVIETNAM@GMAIL.COM; VPTT@CPQGVNLT.COM
R.S.V.P: Before May 19th, 2022.
Honor Support ($5,000+), VIP Guest ($500) or Guest ($150).
Remark: Gala attire and we will send or email invitations to you, upon request confirmation.
Information: https://www.hexagonmonument.com ; https://www.chinhphuquocgia.com/


ĐỆ TAM VIỆT NAM CỘNG HÒA
CHÍNH PHỦ QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM LÂM THỜI
PO Box 2807, Anaheim, CA, 92814

Ngày Quân Lực Việt Nam Cộng Hòa 19.6.2022

Trân Trọng Kính Mời

Quý Đồng Bào, Nhân Sĩ, Cựu Quân Nhân QLVNCH, Quý Lãnh Đạo các Tôn Giáo, Hiệp Hội, Cơ Quan Truyền Thông, Báo Chí, các Chiến Hữu,

Tham dự Lễ Khánh Thành Lục Giác Đài vào ngày 18 & 19, tháng 6, 2022 để tri ân 58,721 Chiến binh Việt-Mỹ đã hy sinh tại Việt Nam vì lý tưởng Tự do, Hòa bình và bảo vệ Miền Nam Việt Nam trước ngày 30.04.1975, đúng vào ngày kỷ niệm QLVNCH, và nhân dịp Dân Quân Việt Nam Tôn Vinh Đức Quốc Công Tổng Thống ĐÀO MINH QUÂN lên ngôi Hoàng Đế, sẽ được tổ chức tại 2 địa điểm:

1- Hexagon Monument – 18.06.2022 từ 10 AM – 2 PM
2- Sheraton Hotel – 19.06.2022 từ 5 PM – 11 PM

Để việc đón tiếp được chu đáo, quý khách vui lòng liên hệ với Ban Tổ Chức theo số điện thoại (hoặc email) sau:
Tr. Tướng Lâm: (403) 831-6672; Th. Tướng Tôn: (+61) 413-567-537; Ch. Tướng Huỳnh: (951) 375-6228

Email: 3RDREPUBLICOFVIETNAM@GMAIL.COM; VPTT@CPQGVNLT.COM

Vui lòng phúc đáp trước ngày 19.05.2022
Mạnh Thường Quân ($5,000+), Khách Đặc Biệt ($500) hoặc Quý Khách ($150).
Lưu Ý: Trang phục dạ tiệc và chúng tôi sẽ gửi Thiệp Mời qua email cho Quý vị khi được hồi âm.

Thông Tin:
https://www.hexagonmonument.com/
https://www.chinhphuquocgia.com/

