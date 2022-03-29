House Resolution 189 Printer's Number 2879

PENNSYLVANIA, March 29 - A Resolution urging the President of the United States and the Congress of the United States to take measures to increase America's long-term energy affordability and security by ensuring the continued operation and expansion of our oil and gas infrastructure.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.