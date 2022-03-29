House Resolution 188 Printer's Number 2878

PENNSYLVANIA, March 29 - A Concurrent Resolution extending in whole the disaster emergency declared on January 28, 2022, and extended in whole by the General Assembly until March 31, 2022, in response to the Forbes Avenue/Fern Hollow Bridge Collapse.
