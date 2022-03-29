House Bill 2461 Printer's Number 2883

PENNSYLVANIA, March 29 - An Act providing for the leasing of subsurface rights on State forest and park property for oil and natural gas development; and abrogating an executive order and other orders and administrative policies.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.