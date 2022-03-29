House Bill 2451 Printer's Number 2872
PENNSYLVANIA, March 29 - An Act amending the act of July 7, 1961 (P.L.518, No.268), known as the Delaware River Basin Compact, in general provisions, further providing for regulations and enforcement.
