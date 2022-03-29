New Minor Capital Renewal Program To Provide Needed Renovations For Two Saskatchewan Schools

CANADA, March 29 - Released on March 29, 2022

As a part of Budget 2022-23, the Government of Saskatchewan has created a new Minor Capital Renewal Program that will allow school divisions to address smaller capital projects. These projects involve structural repairs, renovations and additions to prolong the life of schools across the province. In 2022-23 the province is providing $4.5 million to support renewal projects at two schools in Kyle and Moose Jaw.

The new Minor Capital Renewal Program is part of the government's $168.6 million investment into school infrastructure in 2022-23.

"The Minor Capital Renewal Program allows divisions to fund projects that are smaller than major capital like new schools, but bigger than Preventative Maintenance and Renewal projects," Education Minister Dustin Duncan said. "With investments in educational infrastructure our government continues its record of providing students with safe and modern learning facilities that will help them grow, learn and achieve their full potential."

The new Minor Capital Renewal Program is targeted at projects ranging in cost from $1 to 10 million. The two schools receiving funding for renovations this year were selected from projects previously submitted by school divisions for the Major Capital Renewal Program.

Kyle Composite School within the Sun West School Division currently serves 71 students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 (K-12). The school was built in 1958. Currently 25 per cent of the K-12 school is being utilized and the school is in need of significant structural repair. With this investment, the school will undergo structural repairs and downsizing of school infrastructure to lower the operating costs for the school division and prolong the life of the school.

"The release of the Minor Capital Renewal fund in the 2022-23 Saskatchewan Budget will help address many needed facility updates within the province," Sun West School Division Board Chair John Collins said. "Sun West School Division greatly appreciates that Kyle Composite School was chosen to receive funding this year. We look forward to continuing the planning process as this funding will be a great help in making this project a reality."

Ecole St. Margaret School within the Holy Trinity Catholic School Division in Moose Jaw currently serves 187 students and was originally built in 1956. Currently 60 per cent of the school is being utilized and is in need of significant structural repair. With this investment, the school will undergo structural repairs and downsizing of school infrastructure to lower the operating costs for the school division and prolong the life of the Kindergarten to Grade 8 school.

"On behalf of Holy Trinity Catholic School Division, I would like to express our appreciation and gratitude for the newly announced Minor Capital Renewal Program," Holy Trinity Catholic School Division Board Chair Joann Blazieko said. "Ecole St. Margaret School, in Moose Jaw, was submitted as a Major Renewal Project for several years. This Minor Capital Funding will breathe new life into our Elementary French Immersion Program for years to come. "We look forward to working with the Ministry of Education as we move forward with this project."

School divisions have been invited to submit applications for the 2023-24 Minor Capital Renewal Program. The Ministry of Education will review the applications, with the greatest priority being placed on health and safety. Approved projects will be announced on Budget Day next year.

Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has committed approximately $2.3 billion toward school infrastructure projects. These projects include 57 new schools and 28 major renovation projects along with 2 projects approved through the new Minor Capital Program.

