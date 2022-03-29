Judge Patricia Guerrero sworn in as first Latina on California Supreme Court

Guerrero, who is replacing Associate Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuellar, has authored numerous opinions to protect the rights of consumers and individuals, while also ensuring that defendants' constitutional rights are protected and that all parties, including the government, are treated fairly and consistent with the rule of law.
