Detectives Recover Five Stolen Vehicles and Utility Trailer in Suspected Phoenix Chop Shop

On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, detectives with the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Vehicle Theft Task Force (VTTF) served a search warrant following an investigation into a stolen vehicle observed on a business property in the 3200 block of west Lincoln Street in Phoenix.

While serving the warrant, detectives located and recovered five stolen vehicles and a utility trailer. Two of the vehicles, a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe, were recovered partially intact. Three stolen vehicles, including a 2012 Dodge Charger, a 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck, and a 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck, were found intact.

Detectives booked Martin Valencia, 48, of Phoenix, into the Maricopa County Jail. Valencia was found to be in possession of personal use amounts of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine at the time of his arrest. He faces charges including:

13-2307 A: Trafficking stolen property (1 count)

13-1814 A5: Theft of means of transportation (7 counts)

13-4702 A1: Conducting a chop shop (1 count)

13-3407 A1: Possession/use of a dangerous drug (1 count)

13-3408 A1: Possession/use of a narcotic drug (1 count)

Valencia was also arrested for an outstanding felony warrant.

Marco Guzman, 31, of Phoenix, also faces charges including:

13-4702 A1: Conducting a chop shop (1 count)

13-2307 A: Trafficking stolen property (1 count)

VTTF was assisted by the AZDPS Aviation Bureau and the Gang and Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM).