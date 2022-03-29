Timothy P. Savage, P.A., Principal of Gulf Coast International Properties®, Honored with Hope for Haiti Award
Timothy Savage, P.A., Principal of Gulf Coast International Properties®, has been bestowed the JoAnne M. Kuehner Heart of Gold Award by charity Hope for Haiti.NAPLES, FLORIDA, USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Timothy P. Savage, P.A., Principal of Gulf Coast International Properties®, has recently been bestowed the JoAnne M. Kuehner Heart of Gold Award by local and national charity Hope for Haiti.
With its US headquarters located in Naples, Florida, Hope for Haiti’s mission is simple: To improve the quality of life for the Haitian people, particularly children.
Savage was honored as an individual who exemplifies generosity, philanthropy, and a commitment to public service. As a Hope for Haiti Board Member and charitable supporter for more than a decade, Tim and his company Gulf Coast International Properties® were recognized for integrity and continued dedication to Hope for Haiti’s mission.
Skyler Badenoch, CEO of Hope for Haiti, stated, “Each year, we recognize one individual for their generosity, service, and long-standing commitment to Hope for Haiti’s mission. We are honored to present Tim Savage, of Gulf Coast International Properties with this award. I’ve personally been inspired by his commitment to his family, his colleagues at GCIP, and to giving back here in Naples and in Haiti.”
