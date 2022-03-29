Smarty Social Media Wins Bronze Stevie® for Customer Service Team of the Year
Smarty Recognized by 2022 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service in the Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year Category
I am so proud to see our CX team get this recognition. They work tirelessly to ensure our healthcare clients operating in regulated industries are protected with best-in-class customer service.”SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smarty Social Media, a social-first healthcare media marketing agency based in Orange County, Calif., has been awarded a Bronze Stevie® Award in the category of Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.
— Jami Eidsvold, Founder & CEO
The Award recognizes customer service and contact center organizations for their innovative use of online technologies and social media to service the needs of customers. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations in 51 nations were considered in this year’s competition. Smarty’s Customer Experience (CX) department was honored for its work serving as the first point of consumer contact across client-owned social media channels. In the past three years alone, the team has reviewed, tagged, and responded to over 2 million mentions.
“I am so proud to see our CX team get the recognition they deserve with this prestigious honor,” said Jami Eidsvold, Founder and CEO for Smarty. “They work tirelessly to ensure our healthcare clients who are operating in regulated industries are protected with 24-7 monitoring and are at the ready to provide best-in-class customer service to both providers and patients. This involves meticulous processes, endless training, a dedicated team ready to jump in when needed, and a lot of heart.”
As a social agency specializing in the healthcare space, the Smarty CX team is not only critical to supporting the patient and doctor journey, but provides a required function for regulated companies to maintain compliance. The team is specially trained in regulatory processes and monitors channels for any mention of adverse reactions. Escalation protocol for each client ensures FDA/regulatory compliance to protect patients, providers and the brand. The team also plays a vital role in driving consumers to action through meaningful engagements and has developed turn-key processes for collecting User Generated Content (UGC) that consistently ranks among the highest-performing brand content.
These collective efforts of the team were recognized by the 2022 Award Judges:
• “Smarty Social has successfully navigated the complexity across regulation, evolving channel landscape matched with new and legacy tools, and a rapid shift in focus of primary support needs of their clients, patients, and creators.”
• “Smarty Social’s ability to successfully meet its increased customer service inquiries during Covid is worthy of recognition!”
About Smarty Social Media
Smarty Social Media is a social media marketing agency based in Southern California serving the healthcare industry with a focus on medical device, cosmetic/aesthetics, biotech, and health/wellness brands. Services include social media strategy, paid media, influencer marketing, content development, social listening and analytics, and social customer care, along with Smarty’s proprietary Social Academy training program. From well-established healthcare companies to medical device start-ups looking to disrupt their space, the Smarty team has expertise in the full-service management of social media marketing within these highly regulated industries. Smarty is dedicated to delivering smart social media marketing solutions that are custom-built, executed flawlessly, and designed to deliver measurable results against client business goals. Visit www.smartysm.com for information.
About The Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
