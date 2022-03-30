The Traffic Group Completes Traffic Engineering Services for the Department of Veterans Affairs
TTG Partnered with SDVOSB Firms Gryphon Environmental and Scout Environmental
As a veteran of the Vietnam War, I am proud to help my fellow veterans while partnering with SDVOSB firms to ensure these facilities meet or exceed all of the current safety and regulatory guidelines.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Traffic Group, Inc. (TTG) – one of the nation’s leading SDVOSB traffic engineering and transportation planning firms – has completed the traffic engineering component of a project with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for its Environmental Assessment Reports and reporting to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), as part of its requirements for the Seismic Program.
TTG’s SDVOSB partners Gryphon Environmental and Scout Environment handled all other aspects of the project requirements. The projects are located at Veterans Affairs Medical Centers in American Lake, Washington; White City, Oregon; Palo Alto, California; Reno, Nevada; and Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Specifically, as part of the NEPA component and requirement, The Traffic Group undertook traffic impact analyses and parking baseline studies, establishing the baseline traffic information for the Veterans Affairs Medical Centers (VAMCs).
The Traffic Group also evaluated the potential traffic impacts associated with any proposed expansion and related increased traffic volumes, including identifying Level of Service (LOS) impacts and coordinating with state and local transportation agencies regarding study findings and potential mitigation options, if required.
“We greatly appreciated the opportunity to provide our services to the Veterans Affairs Medical Centers,” said Wes Guckert, PTP, President and CEO of The Traffic Group. “As a veteran of the Vietnam War, I am proud to help my fellow veterans while partnering with SDVOSB firms to ensure these VA facilities meet or exceed all of the current safety and regulatory guidelines, including ADA requirements.”
Since the firm launched in 1985, The Traffic Group has provided traffic engineering and transportation planning, data collection, parking demand and operation services throughout the United States. The Traffic Group has provided services on a wide variety of Federal, state, and local government projects, including Fort Meade, the Mark Center, the National Guard Headquarters, the Pentagon, Aberdeen Proving Grounds, National Institutes of Health, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Guckert served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. With more than 40 years industry experience, Guckert is a recognized and well-respected expert in the fields of traffic engineering and transportation planning. Guckert has played a major role in nearly 9,000 projects spanning throughout the United States, as well as internationally.
About The Traffic Group, Inc.
Established in 1985, The Traffic Group, Inc. (TTG) is a Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) traffic engineering and transportation planning specialty firm headquartered in Baltimore County, Maryland.
Through use of sophisticated technology and the in-house experience of more than 80 industry professionals, TTG offers services that help determine road improvements, signal and sign location, lighting plans, land usage, public facility and capacity issues, and security measures. With over 4,000 pieces of traffic data collection equipment, The Traffic Group has the largest inventory of such equipment in the U.S. and conducts more than 100,000 counts for clients annually.
For more information about The Traffic Group, visit the company’s website at www.trafficgroup.com or follow them on LinkedIn.
Gryphon Environmental
Gryphon was established in 2006 to provide highly specialized and customized consulting services to the Federal government and other mission-supporting commercial entities. We have assisted numerous clients with achieving their objectives in environmental engineering and sustainability related programs. Our collective successes are the direct result of detailed strategic project planning with our clients and assignment of key subject matter experts in both government service and consulting disciplines. Given our level of Federal government comprehension, we get to work immediately, providing innovative and cost-effective solutions. For more information, visit https://www.gryphon-env.com.
Scout Environmental
Headquartered in Encinitas, CA, Scout Environmental Inc. (Scout) is a Center for Verification and Evaluation (CVE) certified Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). Scout’s core services are preparing National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) compliance and associated regulatory documentation and providing environmental compliance services. Established over five years ago, Scout has an ever-increasing Veterans Affairs (VA) project resume, having provided or currently providing environmental consulting services (primarily NEPA documentation) to the VA across the nation. Notably, Scout is providing environmental documentation support to CFM major seismic projects at five VA Campuses located in CA, OR, NV, and WA. Scout has also provided on-call as-needed environmental consulting services to VA Palo Alto and VA Long Beach. Learn more about Scout at www.scoutenv.com.
