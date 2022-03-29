Submit Release
The Supreme Court at Grenora Public School - The March 21, 2022 photos

 

The Supreme Court traveled to Grenora Public School March 21 to hear arguments in a case and to visit with students. 

 

The Court began its day at Grenora Public School with a tour of the school with Principle Joseph Paine. 

 

Students sang the Star Spangled Banner for the Justices.

 

Attorney Theodore T. Sandberg represented the plaintiff and appellant in Lovro v. City of Finley.

Attorney Howard D. Swanson represented the defendant and appellee in Lovro v. City of Finley.

Following the argument, the Justices and counsel answered questions from students, teachers, staff and community members.

The Justices also met with students from 6th to 12th grades.

