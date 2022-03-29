Pavement Preservation Work to Restart on Interstate 99 in Bedford and Blair Counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Grannas Brothers Stone and Asphalt Co., Inc., of Hollidaysburg, will restart work beginning Tuesday, April 5, on Route 220 between the PA Turnpike and I-99 Exit 3, (Johnstown Cessna) in Bedford County for earth moving and drainage upgrade work in the median.

Traffic will be temporarily reduced to a single lane NB and SB in the work zone. Motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction personnel and vehicles.

Remaining work for 2022 includes guide rail and drainage upgrades, cable median barrier installation, pavement markings and repairs to several bridges.

The overall project consists pavement preservation work on approximately 31.5 miles of Route 220 and I-99 along with all interchange ramps within the project limits in both Bedford and Blair Counties. The project will run on Route 220 and I-99 from the PA Turnpike north to the beginning of I-99 at Exit 1 (Bedford/Turnpike) through to Exit 15 (Sproul/Claysburg).

All work on this approximately $9.9 million project is expected to be completed by August 2022. All work is weather dependent.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.Penndot.pa.gov/District9

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

# # #