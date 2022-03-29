Submit Release
News Search

There were 983 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,662 in the last 365 days.

Pavement Preservation Work to Restart on Interstate 99 in Bedford and Blair Counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Grannas Brothers Stone and Asphalt Co., Inc., of Hollidaysburg, will restart work beginning Tuesday, April 5, on Route 220 between the PA Turnpike and I-99 Exit 3, (Johnstown Cessna) in Bedford County for earth moving and drainage upgrade work in the median.

Traffic will be temporarily reduced to a single lane NB and SB in the work zone. Motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction personnel and vehicles.

Remaining work for 2022 includes guide rail and drainage upgrades, cable median barrier installation, pavement markings and repairs to several bridges.

The overall project consists pavement preservation work on approximately 31.5 miles of Route 220 and I-99 along with all interchange ramps within the project limits in both Bedford and Blair Counties. The project will run on Route 220 and I-99 from the PA Turnpike north to the beginning of I-99 at Exit 1 (Bedford/Turnpike) through to Exit 15 (Sproul/Claysburg).

All work on this approximately $9.9 million project is expected to be completed by August 2022. All work is weather dependent.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.Penndot.pa.gov/District9

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter  and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

# # #

You just read:

Pavement Preservation Work to Restart on Interstate 99 in Bedford and Blair Counties

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.