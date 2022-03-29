Route 2041 East Willock Road Waterline Installation Work Starts Wednesday in Baldwin

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing waterline installation work on East Willock Road (Route 2041) in Baldwin Borough, Allegheny County will begin Wednesday, March 30 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on East Willock Road between Short Street and Bluff Street weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. through late December as crews from Casper Colosimo & Sons conduct waterline installation work. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone.

Please use caution when travelling through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Scott Hilty at 412-787-1266.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #