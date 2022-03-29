Submit Release
Work to Start on Route 22 Summit Interchange in Cambria County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Grannas Brothers, of Hollidaysburg, PA, will begin rehabilitation work on Monday, April 4, on an interchange on Route 22 in Cresson Township, Cambria County.

Starting Monday, the contractor will begin to set up traffic control on Route 2014 (Admiral Peary Highway) at the Summit Interchange. At this time, the westbound lanes of Route 2014 (Admiral Peary Highway) will be closed, shifting two-way traffic to the eastbound lanes. Ramps toward Route 22 East toward Altoona also will be closed.

A detour will be placed starting April 4 as well and will be in effect until the end of the project, which is expected to wrap in November 2022. The detour will follow Route 22 to the Route 53 exit, back to Route 22. Motorists are advised to use caution driving through all work zones.

This overall $7.3 million project includes removal of the existing concrete roadway and sub-base, and replacing it with new concrete, overlay and bridge dams.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

