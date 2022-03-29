Suspect Sought in an Attempted Unarmed Robbery Offense: 400 Block 8th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Attempted Unarmed Robbery offense that occurred on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in the 400 block of 8th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 9:37 am, the suspect approached an employee in an establishment at the listed location. The suspect demanded money from the register and motioned as if to have a weapon. The suspect then fled the scene. No property was obtained.

The suspect was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.