March 29, 2022

To honor the service of Maine’s Vietnam veterans on National Vietnam War Veterans Day, Governor Janet Mills today participated in a wreath laying ceremony hosted by the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services at the Vietnam Memorial in Capitol Park in Augusta. Governor Mills was joined by the Commissioner of the Department of Defense, Veterans and Emergency Management, Major General Doug Farnham, and the Director of the Bureau of Veterans’ Services, David Richmond.

“As the daughter and sister of Maine veterans, I know firsthand we can never fully repay them, but we can remember and honor their service and sacrifice,” said Governor Mills. “Today, on National Vietnam War Remembrance Day, we pay tribute those who selflessly served our state and our nation during the Vietnam War, and we mourn those who gave their lives. I hope all Maine people will join me in honoring these brave men and women.”

Governor Mills observes as veterans James Bachelder and Gary Bies lay a wreath in honor of Maine’s Vietnam veterans. Governor Mills observes as veteran MAJ David Hassen speaks in honor of Maine’s Vietnam veterans. Governor Mills and Representative Robert Alley, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, attend wreath laying ceremony in honor of Maine’s Vietnam Veterans

Governor Janet Mills declared (PDF) today National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Maine, calling on all citizens to “remember and honor those who selflessly served.” Since taking office, Governor Mills has reinvigorated Maine’s Aides-de-camp positions, an advisory council of military veterans who advise the governor on policies impacting Maine veterans. She has created the Maine Veterans Dental Network to provide dental services to Maine’s veterans who otherwise could not afford them, and she has continued Maine’s Hire-A-Vet campaign to connect veterans to employers, among other initiatives to better serve Maine’s veterans.