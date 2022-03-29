Submit Release
News Search

There were 998 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,662 in the last 365 days.

Residential Tree Distribution Events offered statewide this spring

Iowa residents and Alliant Energy customers can purchase landscaping trees for their homes at deep discounts this spring. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) collaborates with local nurseries and organizations to provide a mixture of hardwoods, low-growing ornamental and evergreen tree species.

The DNR will offer discounted trees through its Residential Tree Program in Council Bluffs on Saturday, May 21. Any Iowa resident can purchase up to two trees per planting address at $25 per tree, plus a small credit card processing fee.

Alliant Energy’s One Million Trees initiative helps plant more than one million trees - one tree for each utility customer - by the end of 2030. Alliant Energy customers can participate and purchase up to two trees per planting address at $25 per tree. Tree pick-up dates and locations include:

  • Tuesday, April 26 in Decorah
  • Saturday, April 30 in Ottumwa
  • Thursday, May 5 in Storm Lake
  • Tuesday, May 17 in Ames

Find event location addresses and times along with order forms and requirements, and information about available tree species on the DNR webpage at www.iowadnr.gov/Conservation/Forestry/Urban-Forestry/Residential-Tree-Programs.

You just read:

Residential Tree Distribution Events offered statewide this spring

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.