State Preserves Advisory Board to meet April 4

The State Preserves Advisory Board of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will meet at 1 p.m., April 4, in the second floor conference room in the DNR Air Quality office, Wallace State Office Building, 502 East Ninth Street, in Des Moines.

The meeting is open to the public. Any person attending the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The public can listen to the meeting via Google Meet at meet.google.com/voe-ebfd-yhm or

by calling 567-318-0189‬ and entering the PIN of ‪736 903 069, followed by the pound (#) sign.

Members of the State Preserves Advisory Board are Rebecca Kauten, Steve Gustafson, Amy Crouch, Rick Cerwick, Perry Thostenson and Barbara Schroeder. The Deputy Director of the DNR is Alex Moon.

The following is the April 4 agenda.

Approve agenda

Approve minutes of past meeting

Proposed Turkey River Mounds State Preserve management plan

Approve Research, Inventory and Management grant proposals

Lamson Woods State Preserve management plan update

White Pine Hollow State Preserve management plan

Repair of sanitary sewer line in Ames High (Pohl Memorial) State Preserve

Merrill Stainbrook State Preserve management plan

Open discussion

A more detailed agenda is available on the Iowa DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/spab.