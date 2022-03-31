National CACFP Sponsors Association Names Inspire Award Finalists
ROUND ROCK, TX, USA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National CACFP Association (NCA) has selected finalists from hundreds of nominations across the country for the Inspire Awards. The awards celebrate the incredible individuals and organizations who have reimagined and executed the CACFP during the pandemic, especially those who overcame public health challenges and went above and beyond expectations to continue to provide for the children and adults they serve. Winners will be named in three categories: the Community Award, the Trailblazer Award and the Collaboration Award.
The CACFP Inspire Community Award recognizes an individual or organization who went above and beyond and served their community throughout the pandemic. Finalists include:
Christina Yutai Guo, Happy Living Adult Care, Colorado
Charles Coe, Incredible Kids Learning Center, Pennsylvania
Rebekah Dawson, Feeding the Gulf Coast of Alabama, Mississippi and Florida
Angie Hughes, Life360 Community Services, Missouri
The CACFP Inspire Trailblazer Award recognizes an individual or organization who successfully implemented innovative ideas and continued to administer the CACFP during the pandemic. Finalists include:
Hillary Wheeler and the Culinary Arts Staff, Boys & Girls Clubs of Oceanside, California
Brooke Wolf, Quality Care Services, Kansas
Shawntelle Fisher, The SoulFisher Ministries, Missouri
Kenyatta Chandler, Houston Independent School District, Texas
The CACFP Inspire Collaboration Award recognizes an individual or organization who partnered with local organizations to fulfill the needs of the CACFP during the pandemic. Finalists include:
Children’s Hunger Alliance, Ohio
Children’s Village Indianapolis, Indiana
Melinda Aponte, YWCA of Asheville, North Carolina
Nutritional Staff, Educational Opportunities for Children and Families, Washington
Winners will be named at the awards ceremony held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the National Child Nutrition Conference in New Orleans, LA.
Since 1986, the NCA is the leading national organization for sponsors who administer the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). NCA provides education and support to thousands of members in the CACFP community and to sponsors of all sizes from across the country. NCA strives to improve communication between families, care givers, sponsors, and their supervising government agencies.
Jennifer Basey
National CACFP Sponsors Association
+1 512-850-8278
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter