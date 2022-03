National CACFP Sponsors Association Names Inspire Award Finalists

The 2022 NCA Inspire Award Recipients will be honored at the National Child Nutrition Conference in New Orleans, LA April 20, 2022.

ROUND ROCK, TX, USA, March 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National CACFP Association (NCA) has selected finalists from hundreds of nominations across the country for the Inspire Awards. The awards celebrate the incredible individuals and organizations who have reimagined and executed the CACFP during the pandemic, especially those who overcame public health challenges and went above and beyond expectations to continue to provide for the children and adults they serve. Winners will be named in three categories: the Community Award, the Trailblazer Award and the Collaboration Award.The CACFP Inspire Community Award recognizes an individual or organization who went above and beyond and served their community throughout the pandemic. Finalists include:Christina Yutai Guo, Happy Living Adult Care, ColoradoCharles Coe, Incredible Kids Learning Center, PennsylvaniaRebekah Dawson, Feeding the Gulf Coast of Alabama, Mississippi and FloridaAngie Hughes, Life360 Community Services, MissouriThe CACFP Inspire Trailblazer Award recognizes an individual or organization who successfully implemented innovative ideas and continued to administer the CACFP during the pandemic. Finalists include:Hillary Wheeler and the Culinary Arts Staff, Boys & Girls Clubs of Oceanside, CaliforniaBrooke Wolf, Quality Care Services, KansasShawntelle Fisher, The SoulFisher Ministries, MissouriKenyatta Chandler, Houston Independent School District, TexasThe CACFP Inspire Collaboration Award recognizes an individual or organization who partnered with local organizations to fulfill the needs of the CACFP during the pandemic. Finalists include:Children’s Hunger Alliance, OhioChildren’s Village Indianapolis, IndianaMelinda Aponte, YWCA of Asheville, North CarolinaNutritional Staff, Educational Opportunities for Children and Families, WashingtonWinners will be named at the awards ceremony held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the National Child Nutrition Conference in New Orleans, LA.Since 1986, the NCA is the leading national organization for sponsors who administer the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). NCA provides education and support to thousands of members in the CACFP community and to sponsors of all sizes from across the country. NCA strives to improve communication between families, care givers, sponsors, and their supervising government agencies.