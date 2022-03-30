The Chill Brothers Add Dennis Dykes to its Management Team as Senior VP, Finance
Houston HVAC dealer has significant growth, with plans to accelerate growth through regional expansion, extensive hiring, and strategic acquisitions.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chill Brothers have announced the hiring of Dennis Dykes to lead all Finance and Accounting initiatives as Senior VP, Finance. Prior to joining the Chill Brothers, Dennis garnered over 20 years of finance and operations experience in the Air Conditioning, Heating and Construction Industry, including Carrier Commercial Service, Great Lakes Mechanical, and Pacific Rim Mechanical.
“We are thrilled to add someone with the pedigree and character of Dennis at this exciting time in our growth curve as we finish off year 2 of our business,” says Brennan Mulcahy, CEO and Co-Founder of The Chill Brothers. “We started this business in 2020 with little more than a plan, and an exceptionally talented management team that comes with wide-ranging experience across home services, technology, marketing, and sales. Our people are our differentiator and adding Dennis at this time will allow us to continue scaling our business as we continue our path to market leadership,” adds Mulcahy.
Since launching in 2020, The Chill Brothers have expanded to employ 35+ people and has become a top HVAC dealer in North Houston, as recognized by its recent Lennox Centurion Award. They are now expanding coverage to all of Houston with future expansion plans throughout Texas.
“I am excited to take on the Senior VP, Finance role at The Chill Brothers and to build on the team’s success,” says Mr. Dykes. “The excitement amongst the team is palpable and it’s impressive what’s been achieved in such a brief time, but what’s more impressive is the drive to scale to market leader status in the near future.”
Dennis has served in several finance and operations leadership roles including a consulting practice focused on accounting, tax, and legal transactions. He is a certified public accountant and licensed attorney in Illinois.
To find out more about how The Chill Brothers can help you with your home’s heating, cooling, and indoor air quality needs, call 832-478-7777 or visit www.thechillbrothers.com.
To learn more about partnering with The Chill Brothers or specifically about their “For Owners” program, visit https://thechillbrothers.com/for-owners/.
ABOUT THE CHILL BROTHERS
The Chill Brothers are on a mission is to provide American families with the most reliable and affordable HVAC and air purification services available. Our customer-first approach means that our fully trained and certified professional staff provide homeowners with a thorough in-home consultation, and support through their whole home air quality and energy efficiency journey. The company was founded in 2020 with an experienced leadership team that has over 70 years’ experience in building and scaling large home services businesses. The Chill Brothers are proudly recognized as a Lennox Premier Dealer, as well as several other distinctions related to elite customer service.
