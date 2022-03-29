Swamp Creek Road Reopens Following Bridge Rehabilitation in Marlborough Township

King of Prussia, PA – Swamp Creek Road has reopened between Geryville Pike and Payne Road in Marlborough Township, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today, following the rehabilitation of the bridge carrying Swamp Creek Road over Unami Creek.

PennDOT's contractor repaired the structure's foundation at the pier and near abutment to prevent future scouring. The three-span stone masonry arch bridge was closed in late December 2021 after undermining of the bridge pier was discovered during an underwater bridge inspection.

Before the recent December closure, the Swamp Creek Road bridge was initially closed in September 2021 to repair the approach roadway due to damaged caused by Tropical Storm Ida. Approximately 203 vehicles travel across the 130-year-old, 89-foot-long, 20-foot-wide structure daily.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

