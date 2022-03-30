Last Call for Alcohol joining London Book Fair 2022

I Want To Live, Laugh, and Talk: My Trip to the Past and Present

A life story of a tavern owner told in a series of wonderfully crafted vignettes” — Joe Flynn

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Listen to a variety of colorful stories from your favorite tavern owner while enjoying your usual beer. This is how Joseph Flynn masterfully crafted his new book, Last Call for Alcohol, as he shares the story of a man dying of liver disease and takes the readers back to his past childhood, to his teen years, on to his tavern adventures, and to the fear of his unknown future in his demise. These intriguing vignettes capture the story of a childhood that everyone was able to enjoy once when the world was a different place than it is today.

“A story of a boy growing up in a working-class Chicago neighborhood who became a union ironworker and later a tavern owner. Anyone who grew up in the South Chicago area will relate to much in this cook. A great read with many interesting conversations I had with my father who grew up in this neighborhood at this time. High recommendation, a must-read!” — Krysti Hildebrand, Amazon Customer Review.

Born and raised in the southeast of Chicago into a blue-collar family, Joseph is a retired local 17 Union pipe insulator now living in Dyer, Indiana, with his wife, Linda. He has also retired from the tavern business.

Joseph’s experiences and adventures are perfectly brought to life in this book that anyone who grew up on the southside of Chicago will be able to relate. Indeed, he has created a must-read story of a boy growing up in a working-class Chicago neighborhood who became a union ironworker and, later, a tavern owner while also highlighting the values he has learned later in life.

Last Call For Alcohol

Written by Joe Flynn

Kindle |

Hardcover |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.