NEW AIR FILTRATION + LED NANOPARTICLE SYSTEM TO FIGHT COVID AND OTHER PATHOGENS AT LITTLE TO NO COST TO SCHOOLS

New Air Filtration + LED Nanoparticle System for Public and Private Schools, as Well for Many Building Owners, Are Available Free of Charge

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MGES, A Kansas City-based new technology company, has become a leader in nanoparticle “2-in-1” LED-air filtration flat panel systems. This kind of system is very effective in combatting the spread of COVID-19, its variants, and other harmful pathogens. This unique system is one of the best available in the market, and the technology exceeds that of HEPA filters, too. Furthermore, air filtration + LED systems of this nature are available to a variety of public and private schools free of charge (once the school applies for the appropriate and applicable funding).

Mitch Waldberg, the Founder and CEO of MGES, said: “It is important to note that in most cases these systems are available to educational systems, some hospitals, and many building owners for free; that is, funding is offered through current federal programs. For qualifying entities, costs related to new air filtration systems are covered and are encompassed within the scope of COVID-related funding and the like.” Various funds under the CARES Act, ESSER (I, II and III), EANS and GEER, allow for the installation of new air filtration systems to be reimbursed by federal funding mechanisms. There is an analogous program for other buildings and hospital systems via the newly announced Clean Air in Buildings Challenge that draws funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.

MGES also designs and installs solar microgrids, along with 24/7 power generation (which include zero energy generators).

Today, MGES continues to serve clients in the Kansas City area and nationwide with its state-of-the-art “2-in-1” LED-air filtration nanoparticle flat board system, as well with advanced solar micro-grids and waste-to-energy solutions. For more see www.mg-es.com.

