Equator Introduces New Space-Saving Stackable Washer-Dryer Sets

Stackable Laundry Sets

Customers don’t have to sacrifice space for clean, healthy living with Equator’s new line of stackable washer-dryers.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances is proud to help homeowners, apartment dwellers, and RV explorers win back valuable space with the release of two new stackable washer-dryer sets. Both sets come with Equator’s 3.5 cu. ft. ED 852 compact short dryer, but customers can customize their clean by stacking the dryer with either Equator’s 835 or 824N washers.

The larger of the two washers, the 1.9 cu. ft. 835 front-loading washer can hold up to 18 pounds of clothes so families can tackle intense laundry days. It is equipped with sanitize and allergen cycles that warm water to a virus-killing 165 degrees, ideal for allergy-suffers and those working in contaminated environments. Additionally, the anti-bacterial drum baffles prevent bacteria from growing, ensuring clothes are completely clean after every cycle. The intuitive touch screen control panel and memory programs helps save time by making it easy to choose from15 various cycles and run customized washes with every load.

Customers can also choose the 824N front-loading washer. This 13-pound capacity washer maximizes washing efficiency by calculating precisely the amount of water needed for a thorough clean, helping consumers save electricity and money. Equipped with 12 wash cycles, including quick wash, heavy, baby, and delicates, customers can customize every load based on their needs.

Both washers are also rich in convenient features, such as the winterize cycle. Ideal for RVs and cabins, this two-minute cycle makes it simple to prep for the winter. Additionally, both washers are strategically equipped with a quiet cycle that’s ideal for small spaces and busy families, plus a child lock feature to keep children safe.

The ED 852 dryer makes the ideal pair for these washers because of its easy-to-access controls. Designed specifically for stacking, the controls are at the bottom front of the dryer, making them easy to reach. Choose between a precise timed dry cycle or simply select the auto-dry feature that senses when clothes are at perfect dryness to save energy.

Dimensions of a stacked 835 washer and 852 dryer measures 61.5 x 23.5 x 22 inch (HxWxD)., and 60 x 23.5 x 22 inch (HxWxD) when stacked with the 824N washer. Both sets will need the RSK 3070 stacking kit that is sold separately. Pricing starts at $1,759 and customers can order from Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes, Wayfair, Overstock among others and from the Equator Advanced Appliances website.

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. Equator's groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah. Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers' lives. For more details, visit www.EquatorAppliances.com.